The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has suspended all road tests through March 31.

According to a press release, the MSHP is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing after March 31 as more information becomes available. Written testing services will continue, but only a restricted number of applicants allowed in each facility at one time to ensure recommended social distancing measures are followed. The location of services is subject to change due to building closures in some areas.