For Moberly Monitor-Index

The Moberly Area Community College released the names of students who maintained a grade point average high enough to make the president’s list and dean’s list for the fall semester.

The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for 12 or more credit hours completed. The following students from Randolph County made it onto the president’s list:

Moberly

Isaac Adeogun, Travis Avery, Christopher Buchanan, Darrell Catt, Colby Fusselman, KyAnne Garman, Samantha Garman, Shannon Hance, Emily Hargus, Shaina Howatt, Taylee Martin, Morgan McCall, Jamila Nansikombi, Kelly Snodgrass, Jaycee Sorrels, Emilie Tustison, Corinne Vaughn, Kristy Walz and Jeffrey Wegs.

Huntsville

Sharon Quarles and Dylan Wertz.

Cairo

Alexandra Deskin and Caleb Hirner.

Higbee

Jerian Westfall

Clifton Hill

Owen Thornburg

The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 for 12 or more credit hours completed. The following students from Randolph County made it onto the dean’s list:

Moberly

Dakei Brown, Jayde Gebhardt, Hannah Hardy, Hailey Hardy, Cassidy Herrin, Benjamin Howard, Adrianne Lee, Bailey Lewellen, Jalen Newbill, Sarah Nichols, Quinten Noel, Evan Richardson, Jackson Schumann, Keely Shirley, Mikel Short and Braedan Wetrich.

Huntsville

Kaden Massey, Macey Shelby and Skylar White.

Cairo

Rylee Kribbs, Kalen Luecke, Nicole Prather, Gavin Thrasher and Brynn Winkler.

Clark

Jahna Burris, Camyron Orf and Jessica Young.

Jacksonville

Tanner Adams, Patrick Gittemeier and Amber Walter.