Friday

Feb 28, 2020 at 7:12 AM


For Moberly Monitor-Index


The Moberly Area Community College released the names of students who maintained a grade point average high enough to make the president’s list and dean’s list for the fall semester.


The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for 12 or more credit hours completed. The following students from Randolph County made it onto the president’s list:


Moberly


Isaac Adeogun, Travis Avery, Christopher Buchanan, Darrell Catt, Colby Fusselman, KyAnne Garman, Samantha Garman, Shannon Hance, Emily Hargus, Shaina Howatt, Taylee Martin, Morgan McCall, Jamila Nansikombi, Kelly Snodgrass, Jaycee Sorrels, Emilie Tustison, Corinne Vaughn, Kristy Walz and Jeffrey Wegs.


Huntsville


Sharon Quarles and Dylan Wertz.


Cairo


Alexandra Deskin and Caleb Hirner.


Higbee


Jerian Westfall


Clifton Hill


Owen Thornburg


The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 for 12 or more credit hours completed. The following students from Randolph County made it onto the dean’s list:


Moberly


Dakei Brown, Jayde Gebhardt, Hannah Hardy, Hailey Hardy, Cassidy Herrin, Benjamin Howard, Adrianne Lee, Bailey Lewellen, Jalen Newbill, Sarah Nichols, Quinten Noel, Evan Richardson, Jackson Schumann, Keely Shirley, Mikel Short and Braedan Wetrich.


Huntsville


Kaden Massey, Macey Shelby and Skylar White.


Cairo


Rylee Kribbs, Kalen Luecke, Nicole Prather, Gavin Thrasher and Brynn Winkler.


Clark


Jahna Burris, Camyron Orf and Jessica Young.


Jacksonville


Tanner Adams, Patrick Gittemeier and Amber Walter.