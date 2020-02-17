Police reports include children making 911 calls from an old cell phone.

Press release for Feb. 16

9:52 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle fleeing and failing to stop for the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP). Officers were advised the vehicle entered the city limits and traveled on side streets. Officer searched the area and later located it on N. Washington Street near Third Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle which fled a high rate of speed and traveled onto westbound U.S. Highway 36. Officers attempted to follow, but eventually lost sight due to the high rate of speed. Communications advised the MSHP and other agencies to continue searching for the vehicle. Officers were later advised the vehicle, driver and passenger had been located and arrested, with outstanding warrants, narcotics and a firearm.

3:44 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1400 block of Alexander Street. The person was found to be okay.

3:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegal breed of dog in the 1400 block of Bryan Street.

3:59 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible shoplifting in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers arrested a female who was transported to the police department, processed and released pending a court appearance.

4:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible trespassing in the 200 block of Samuel Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

5:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a panhandler in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers made contact and advised them of the illegal act and to move on from the business.

5:32 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about child custody in the police department. The incident was determined to be civil and they were referred to speak with an attorney.

7:01 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a strange text message received pertaining to a church and firearms. Officers followed-up on the message and determined the message was sent from outside of Chillicothe and sent in error. The sender is a member of a church board and was sending the message to other members as part of a security effort to protect their church.

7:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver, driving over sidewalks and through yards in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive officers located the vehicle and driver and determined the driver was suffering from a medical issue. Officers were assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

10:23 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a property dispute in the 100 block of Polk Street. The incident was resolved prior to officers arrival.

Press release for Feb. 15

1:43 a.m., Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the area of N. Washington Street and Clay Street. The person was waiting for a friend.

3:53 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver in the area of the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

7:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible stolen vehicle traveling toward Chillicothe on U.S. Highway 36. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

11:30 a.m., Officers conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

12:42 p.m., Officers took a report of a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Minor damage was reported.

2:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a property dispute in the 400 block of Williams Street. The incident was determined to be civil in nature.

2:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious persons in the area of the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers were unable to locate the suspicious people.

3:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suicidal person in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane. The person was transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

5:32 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an ex parte/order of protection the police department.

4:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle motor vehicle crash in the 600 block of N. Washington Street. A vehicle ran off the road and struck a building. The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution but did not complain of any injuries. No other persons were injured during the crash. The investigation is on-going and potential charges are pending.

5:04 p.m., Officers observed a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash occur in front of them Cherry Street. and Jackson streets. A vehicle traveling the wrong way on the one-way street collided with a vehicle traveling the correct way. Minor damage was reported. A citation was issued for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

5:29 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street.

7:22 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible shoplifting in the 600 block of Park Lane No report was filed.

Press release for Feb. 14

12:36 a.m., Officers were dispatched to numerous 911 calls from a non-working cell phone in the 1900 block of Clay Street. Officers were able to locate the responsible children involved and advised the reason for 911. Parents, as a reminder, your old cell phones can still call 911 if they have power. Educate your children on the reason for 911.

12:55 a.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 36. Route CC.

2:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential burglary alarm in the 300 block of Fifteenth Street. It was determined to be a false alarm.

9:57 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 800 block of Elm Street. The incident was resolved by officers on the scene.

10:31 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of Calhoun Street.

10:39 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Webster Street. Officers did not discover any crime.

11:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a traffic hazard complaint on Mitchell Avenue. Officers discovered a truck tractor was unloading for a business and they were providing traffic control.

12:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a landlord/tenant complaint in the 1100 block of Monroe Street. The incident was determined to be civil in nature.

1:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 10 block of E. Jackson Street. The owner was contacted and is working to resolve the problem.

1:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disabled vehicle in the 300 block of S. Washington Street. The vehicle was gone on officer’s arrival.

2:12 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a landlord/tenant complaint. The incident was determined to be civil in nature.

6:04 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check on a person Simpson Park. The person was assisted to their residence.

6:11 p.m., Officers took a report of fraud the police department.

7:35 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 100 block of E. Jackson Street.

8:28 p.m., Officers were notified of a railroad crossing sign down in the 10 block of Jackson Street. The railroad was contacted.

9:14 p.m., Officers assisted a disabled vehicle Mitchell Avenue and U.S. Business Highway 36

10:34 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Polk Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

10:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible underage drinking in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers did not discover any illegal activity.