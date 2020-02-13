Mark your calendars. Plans are nearing completion for the 23rd Annual Aurora

Rotary Chili Supper. With 2020 being Aurora’s (150th ) Sesquicentennial year, hosts

would love to feed at least 150 people to help kick off the celebration.

The popular winter event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21st

in the cafeteria at Aurora High School, 305 W. Prospect.

Homecoming festivities will be under way that night as the Aurora Houn’ Dawgs

host Cassville in basketball action. Games begin at 5 p.m.

The $5 ticket will provide all-you-can-eat chili or soup, crackers, peanut butter

sandwiches, cookies and a drink.

Proceeds are earmarked for college scholarships and community betterment efforts.

Co-chairs once again are: Kim McCully-Mobley, Dr. Billy Redus, Dawn Marie

Oplinger, Brenda Lakin and Jake McCully.

Jason Jones from Sodexo, the staff of OPS and Rhonda Boatwright of Aurora Schools

have been extremely helpful with this year’s efforts.

Tickets are available from Rotary members and can also be purchased at the door.

Those needing tickets or additional information can call: 417-229-2094 and leave a

message.

Carry out orders can be picked up at the north entrance behind the building if prior

arrangements are made. Patrons can bring their own containers or obtain

containers provided by Rotary, while supplies last.

Aurora’s Rotary Club is one of the community’s oldest civic organizations. It has

been instrumental in promoting a variety of projects and efforts for Main Street, the

Aurora Chamber of Commerce, Aurora Schools, Heritage Harmony House, Aurora

Beautification and Aurora Economic Development. The club will turn 100 in 2025. It

traditionally sponsors at least two scholarships per year to Aurora High School

graduates.