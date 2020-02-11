The University of Missouri and the Beagle Freedom Project canceled a court hearing Tuesday as the organizations work on a settlement of the animal-rights group’s demand for $345,000 after winning a Sunshine Law case against the university.

The University of Missouri and an animal rights group are nearing a resolution over attorney’s fees for the university’s violations of the state Sunshine Law.

Circuit Judge Jeff Harris was scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on how much the Beagle Freedom Project lawyers would receive after winning a judgment that MU used high costs to discourage a request for records relating to animal research.

That hearing was canceled Monday.

“The parties have reached a resolution and require additional time to finalize the matter,” the motion seeking a delay, filed by Freedom Project attorney Eric Crinnian, states.

Crinnian in December asked Harris to award $345,442 in legal fees, representing 1.5 times the calculated bill of $230,295, citing risk he and Dan Kolde of St. Louis took by accepting the case on contingency and also citing “the need for deterrence.”

“We feel like we got the university’s attention” with the legal fees motion, Crinnian said by phone. “We’re happy with the outcome.”

He said he couldn’t reveal any details of the settlement, but said he hoped it could be finalized by the end of the week.

MU spokesman Christian Basi on Tuesday said he also couldn’t reveal any details.

“Right now, the parties have engaged in settlement discussions and are working to finalize an agreement,” Basi said. “We’ll provide more details once any agreement is finalized.”

Harris ruled on Nov. 8 that MU knowingly violated the Sunshine Law by demanding more than $82,000 for records related to research of dogs and cats. The finding allows Harris to award attorney fees in addition to a $1,000 fine.

“Defendants’ unjustified $82,222 cost estimate blocked plaintiff from getting the requested documents, leaving plaintiff no recourse except to file this lawsuit,” Harris wrote. “Plaintiff sought public records generated by government employees in taxpayer-funded laboratories. The Open Records Act requires a liberal construction and requires using employees resulting in the lowest cost to the requester. The cost estimate in this case was tantamount to a denial of the request.”

MU has filed a notice of appeal with the Western District Court of Appeals.

In its answer to the legal fees motion MU attorneys wrote that Beagle Freedom Project’s request wasn’t reasonable.

“Defendants object to the application for fees on the grounds that plaintiff seeks payment for fees that are not reasonable in that they include excessive and duplicative time, include time spent on unsuccessful claims, include time spent on clerical tasks, include an unreasonable number of hours in light of the nature and scope of the litigation and plaintiff seeks payment for costs that are not allowed under Missouri law,” the attorneys wrote.

