A man facing charges in connection with Wednesday's police chase along the parade route before the Chiefs Celebration Parade says he remembers getting high and little else from the incident.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith praised the efforts of officers from various agencies who ended the chase without any injuries.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Addae Doyle, 42, with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Doyle allegedly drove a Ford Taurus through barricades at the beginning of the parade route and then drove nearly the length of the route before officers, including one from Independence driving a KCPD cruiser, used a tactical maneuver to spin out his car and end the chase. He and a passenger were arrested; the passenger was later released.

According to court documents, Doyle told officers he remembers getting high and then nothing after that, except that an officer pulled him out of his vehicle by the arm. Preliminary toxicology results showed Doyle tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine.

“It was wonderful decision-making on the part of the officers,” Smith said during a briefing Thursday. “We're very fortunate this ended when it did and how it did. They did a hell of a job.”

According to court documents, about 8:13 a.m. Thursday, more than three hours before the parade's scheduled start, Doyle drove past a checkpoint and through barricades at Front Street/Berkley Parkway and River Front Drive, dragging barricades at one point. He drove south on Grand Boulevard, and police started chasing him after a couple blocks.

Police said the chase reached about 60 miles per hour, and officers in multiple locations used stop sticks to spike and flatten all four of Doyle's tires.

Smith said officers wanted to try to box in Doyle and slow him down. At the same time, other officers were preventing people from using the pedestrian crossings and potentially walking into the chase.

“I don't think people appreciate the speeds this guy reached – 50 to 60 without tires,” Smith said. “He's running on rims. We were terrified that the car would veer off course, go through a fence and hit the crowd.

“We had officers pushing and almost tackling people to get them out of the way.”

Independence police officer J.T. Hand happened to be standing next to a KCPD cruiser as Doyle sped away and was among those on the chase. After the chase turned right onto Pershing Road, Hand bumped Doyle's car a couple times to spin it. Numerous officers then descended on the car.

“We really didn't know when he entered the route what his thought process was – was it a terrorist attack or simply Dee Ford trying to get jump on a good seat,” Hand said, referring to the former Chief whose penalty in overtime proved crucial in last year's playoff loss. “Everybody (in police cars) did a phenomenal job of knowing what the other person was trying to do without communicating.

“I've actually had no training on the PIT maneuver,” Hand said about the driving tactic used to stop Doyle. “I've seen it on TV once or twice.”

Doyle was taken to a hospital, where a DWI officer found multiple signs of impairment. Doyle, who agreed to a blood test, also admitted to using PCP and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond and that Doyle be subject to random drug testing before trial.

Doyle and his passenger were among five people detained Wednesday at the parade. One man was cited for disorderly conduct near Union Station, another who was on a horse and stood up on the animal was removed from the area, and another man fell out of a tree.