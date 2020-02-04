Two Mexico residents received minor injuries early Tuesday when attempting to avoid hitting a deer in the road.

Stephanie N. Bowden, 23, was driving the 2004 Ford Freestar southbound at about 12:57 a.m. on Missouri Route O, 100 yards north of Route J when she swerved to avoid the deer, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking some trees and a bridge abutment.

Troy A. Kysar, 23, also was in the vehicle and they both reportedly told responding personnel they would seek medical care later. Bowden was wearing a seat belt, while Kysar was not, according to the report.

Trooper Craig Reichert was assisted by the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.