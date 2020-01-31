LaRissa M. Unger, 28, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Tower City, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital.

LaRissa M. Unger, 28, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Tower City, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital. Funeral Services for LaRissa will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake with Reverend Jim Paulson officiating. Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday, Jan. 31 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service and time of remembrance at 7 p.m. Visitation on Saturday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. LaRissa Marie Unger was born on June 5, 1991, to Cynthia (Bertsch) and Jon Paul Unger in Devils Lake. She was raised in Starkweather, ND, and Tower City, ND. She graduated from Maple Valley High School. LaRissa attended Wahpeton State College of Science after graduation. She graduated with a degree in Computer Science. LaRissa spent the next several years working for Noridian. LaRissa was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and devoted friend. She was always caring for others and putting others needs before her own. She will be dearly missed in the heart of many. LaRissa was just recently welcomed as a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending every available second at the lake in the summer. She always had a smile for everyone she met. LaRissa loved traveling and spending time with her family. She doted on her grandparents and cherished the time she spent with them. LaRissa is survived by; her mother and father, Cynthia and Jon; sister, Krystal Unger, and her special friend, Nathan Munter; her grandparents, Vern and Phylis Bertsch and Myrna Horner Unger all of Devils Lake; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. LaRissa was preceded in death by; her grandfather, John Unger; and her aunt, Darla Bertsch. Casket Bearers: Nathan Munter, James Nystrom, Mathew Nystrom, Brett Christianson, Scott Bertsch and Chris Lang.