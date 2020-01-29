All 15 players saw action for Devils Lake in its EDC victory over Fargo South.

It was a lot about getting a game feel for No. 1 Devils Lake against two win Fargo South on Tuesday, Jan. 28 — not for the starting five but for players six thru 15.

The Firebirds were able to play the entire roster, including the 13 players who comprise the bench as Devils Lake rolled to the 81-52 victory over the Bruins.

“I thought it was a good for the other kids, the bench, to work on some bench stuff and get some kids some playing time, to give them a feel of the pace of the game,” said Firebirds head coach Justin Klein.

Led by Minnesota-Crookston commit Jes Mertens’ 17 points, the starters did their part scoring the game’s first 14 points and after a Mertens field goal with 12:49 left in the first half, the Firebirds led 20-3. Abby Johnson and Jailyn Martinson scored 12 points apiece for Devils Lake (11-0, 11-0 Eastern Dakota Conference).

From there, the swinging gate of players began to trickle in and along with valuable minutes, added their own names to the scoring column. Marissa Gourd led the bench with nine points. Laila Gourd scored five points and four others scored for the Firebirds who made 37 field goals but only went to the free-throw line six times for the game, making two.

“I thought the starters did a good job coming ready to play. They executed the press real well and I thought we moved the ball very well and attacked the hoop,” Klein said. The Firebirds swept the season series over the Bruins, winning by 18 in the previous matchup back on Dec. 13.

The Bruins made 16 baskets Tuesday night, 11 came from 3-point range. Adie Wagner finished with a team high 16 points and Raechel Osborn had 14 points for South, who fell to 2-10 overall and 2-9 in the EDC.

Fargo South at No. 1 Devils Lake box score

Fargo South 25 27 — 52

Devils Lake 49 32 — 81

FARGO SOUTH (2-10, 2-9 EDC)

Wagner 16, Osborn 14, Green 9, Nelson 7, Carlson 3, Smith 3, Choi 0. Totals 16 11-14 52.

DEVILS LAKE (11-0, 11-0)

Mertens 17, Martinson 12, Johnson 12, M. Gourd 9, Brown 6, Mal. Barendt 6, L. Gourd 5, Dahlen 4, May. Barendt 4, Je. Frelich 3, Ja. Frelich 3. Totals 37 2-6 81.