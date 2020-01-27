During a search, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located within the vehicle. It was also learned both subjects had outstanding warrants.

During the evening hours of 01/26/20, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Willow Creek Road and South Highway 5. When the vehicle failed to stop, a short pursuit ensued. When the vehicle approached the Keystone Business Park, the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Both subjects were later caught and placed in custody. During a search, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located within the vehicle. It was also learned both subjects had outstanding warrants. Both subjects were arrested for their outstanding warrants and placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges.

Tatum M Coleman Age 46 of Lebanon was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the State of Kansas with no bond and two outstanding warrants out of Laclede County with a total bond of $5500.00.

Martin A Wayson age 43 out of Stover was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant out of Morgan County with a bond of $5000.00.