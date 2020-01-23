Sophomore goalie had 79 saves against 85 shots in Roughriders 6-0 win.

Sports can have multiple truths.

In the Red River 6-0 win over Devils Lake in boys hockey Thursday night, the Roughriders dominated the puck from the opening 17 minutes of the game until the running clock hit triple zero.

But also sophomore goalie Zach White had a masterful performance for the Firebirds in spite of.

“Our goaltender had a heck of a game. He has stepped up big for us,” said Firebirds head coach Jens Stokke. “You look back, Bismarck a heck of a game. Mandan, a heck of a game and then he comes out here and 85-8 was just crazy.

“He has stepped up big for this club. He just needs some help in front of him now.”

Coming into the game against the Roughriders, the Firebirds (1-13-1) had gotten into the win column against Mandan and then on this past Tuesday, the Firebirds beat Fargo North in a shootout victory where White had 49 saves including stopping all six shots in the overtime period. Against Red River, White stopped 79 shots with the first two goals coming off power plays.

“That’s something I stressed before the game and every period is that we can’t take bad penalties. Bad penalties are going to kill us in against a team like this. We know they are going to be fast, we know they’re going to be good and we know that we’re going to get outshot and penalties against a team like that is going to kill us and it did,” Stokke said.

The Roughriders (8-3-2) were held scoreless in the first period until the final 34 seconds when Mason Thingvold scored off assists by Connor Arel and Zach Hinschberger on a 5-on-3 power play despite taking 24 shots.

The second goal of the game was again off a power play, this time Hinschberger and Nick Anlonenko assisted Jake Grandstrand’s goal while both Carter Schwab (interference) and Aiden Moser (hooking) were in the penalty box 10:48 of the second period. The Roughriders would add a second goal in the period and three in the third period to send the game to a running clock.

Red River was 2-for-7 in power play opportunities. Thingvold finished with two goals, Hinschberger had three assists and Anlonenko had eight saves for the Roughriders.

Chris Harris can be reached at devilslakejournal.com.

Red River at Devils Lake summary

Red River 1 2 3 — 6

Devils Lake 0 0 0 — 0

First period_1, Red River, Thingvold (Arel, Hinschberger), 16:26.

Second period_2, Red River, Grandstrand (Hinschberger, Anlonenko), 10:48. 3, Red River, LeDuc (Arel), 12:27.

Third period_4, Red River, Wasvick (Coleman, Mullen), 3:47. 5, Red River, Mullen, 9:36. 6, Red River, Thingvold (Grandstrand, Huus), 12:47.

Shots on goal_Red River 24-24-37_85. Devils Lake 4-4-0_8.

Power-play Opportunities_Red River 2 of 7; Devils Lake 0 of 1.

Goalies_Red River, Anlonenko 4-4-0 (8 shots-8 saves). Devils Lake, White 23-22-34 (85 shots-79 saves).