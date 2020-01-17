When Fort Osage High School English teacher Lindsay Thompson returned from a Kauffman Foundation seminar, studentswere eager to ask a variety of questions.

“I have some exceptional students, and they had all sorts of questions,” Thompson said. “One thing I really wanted to tell them about was the GripTape Learning Challenge, where students could answer some questions, send it GripTape and possibly win a $500 grant.

“While I was talking, I noticed one of my students, Noah Giffen, was on his Chromebook, and I later found out he was filling out a questionnaire and was sending it to the challenge.”

Giffen’s motivation inspired Thompson, and she was even more psyched the next day when Giffen approached her in class and told his teacher that he had won a $500 grant.

“In less than 24 hours,” she said, “he filled out the questionnaire, received a response and came up to me and said, ‘I got it!’ That just made my day.”

It goes without saying that it made Giffen’s day, too.

Last summer, he began collecting shoes – mostly Nikes – from his friends and refurbishing them, making then walking works of art.

“Well, for instance, I have a friend who had a pair of white Nikes, and he is one of my best friends so I painted them purple for royalty – because we have a royal friendship – and gold for his heart of gold.”

When Giffen’s friends heard about his new passion, they began lining his bedroom with shoes.

“I hear people – now, let me add, people who are not around great young people like I am around in my classroom – who say there is nothing good in the world, that it is in bad shape,” Thompson said.

“I want them to spend a few minutes with my students, like Noah, and I know it will change their minds. He is an amazing young man, and we all hope this is the start of something big for him.”

Catherine Holland, the CEO of GripTape, echoes Thompson’s praise of Giffen.

“Noah’s effort earned him a place in a highly select group of ‘Challengers,’” Holland said. “He dedicated significant time and focus to completing a learning journey entitled ‘CRASH.’

“Noah is a pro. During his time with GripTape he set out to brand his shoe design business and create a platform on YouTube, where he shares the creative process.

“He is an articulate and passionate champion for his work.”

And right now, Giffen is counting his blessings.

“When I heard Ms. Thompson talk about the $500 grant and the chance to get involved with GripTape, well, it was a life-changing moment,” Giffen explained.

“Then, when I received the grant money, it was one of the most amazing moments of my life. I have always enjoyed being creative, and now, being creative might be something that changes my life forever – something that gives me the chance to be creative and have some business opportunities once I get out of high school.”

Thompson and Holland believe those opportunities are endless and exciting.

“Who knows what this could mean for Noah,” Thompson said. “It just makes my day everytime I talk with him.”

Giffen said he has refurbished “around 50 pairs of shoes,” and that, depending on the amount of detailing, each pair can take 10 to 12 hours to several days.

He uses dye and acrylic paint to create his special works of art, and them, signs each pair to truly make them a unique piece of art.

“GripTape has given me this opportunity, and I believe I am going to be unstoppable,” Giffen said.

“I have my own GripTape mentors and have been talking with James E. Morgan from the UK who has a sneaker bulleting and over 10,000 followers. He is helping me build a brand.

“I want to build an umbrella business where other people, kids like me, can be creative and work in a creative and fun environment.

“Working with GripTape has changed my life dramatically. My self-esteem has never been higher, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me.”

To watch Giffen’s videos go to Giff_Lord on YouTube. Go to griptape.org to learn more about the organization and its youth challenge process.