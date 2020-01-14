The Columbia Board of Education got a preview Monday of the pitch Superintendent Peter Stiepleman will make to promote a $20 million bond issue on the April 7 ballot.

"We're about to begin going to our community partners," Stiepleman said. "We begin those presentations this week."

The district expects to pay the new debt without increasing taxes. A 57 percent majority is required for approval.

Stiepleman will emphasize what has been accomplished with past bond issues, including one slide that shows a 10-year history of bond projects completed or in progress.

"We've delivered as promised," Stiepleman said. "When we make promises, we keep them."

Projects financed by this year's proposal include a $7.5 million building addition to either Battle Elementary School or Russell Boulevard Elementary School and $6.5 million for a new gym, an elevator and other work to improve accessibility at Jefferson Middle School.

Another $3.3 million would be used to improve high school athletic fields.

There's also $2 million dedicated to accessibility improvements and maintenance at other buildings. Safety and security projects would receive $1 million in funding. Finally, $200,000 would be needed for fees to issue the bonds.

The bonds issue is the first step in the district's planned $185 million in borrowing for building projects over the next 10 years, with all expected to be done without a tax increase.

"It's been a long time getting out of the business of trailers," said school board member Jonathan Sessions. "We don't want to backslide."

Several parents, a student and advocate again made their voices heard during the public comment period of the meeting, lobbying the board for the ability to record meetings where their child's special education or disability plan is discussed.

"We have been fighting for our kids their whole lives," said parent Sara Rivera. "Our children are different, but they are not less."

Almost 10 months have past since parents first asked for recording the meetings as an accommodation, said Robyn Schelp, president of Missouri Disability Empowerment, a group that advocates for students and others with disabilities.

Lydia Olmstead, a Rock Bridge High School student who is blind, said her meeting was canceled when she requested to record the meeting as an accommodation of her disability. She wasn't made aware of a form that was required to be filled out.

Lara Wakefield, an advocate for students with disabilities, said her two white clients were granted approval to record meetings without a form, but three black clients were denied the ability to record as an accommodation of a disability. She has filed a federal complaint against the school district for one of her clients.

"Whatever procedures are being developed now they definitely are not equitable," Wakefield said.

On another issue, district Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur provided the board with a financial update. In it, projected operating fund balances on June 30 are $83.3 million, or 35.6 percent of annual spending in the fund. Deficit spending will resume in the 2020-21 school year, with spending surpassing revenues by about $2 million. The district's assessed valuation in 2019 was $2.62 billion, an increase of $134.7 million from 2018, or 5.42 percent.

"In the next five years, there's not going to be one year where revenues are bigger than spending," McArthur said.

McArthur reported to the board that a refunding, or refinancing, of $54.4 million in existing bonds resulted in interest savings of about $8.6 million.

The board also approved 2020-21 budget guidelines.

"The district acknowledges deficit spending is not a long-term sustainable strategy, however it is planned for future budget years to continue operations, open new schools, maintain class size at reasonable levels and allow for an intentional planned reduction of fund balances," the document reads.

The district has voluntarily rolled back 11 cents from operating levy increases approved by voters in 2012 and 2016, which McArthur said would be used to help the district through the lean years.

The budget parameters state that a model salary schedule with a starting salary of $40,000 for teachers is a priority. Teacher collective bargaining sessions begin this week after last year's contentious bargaining season that resulted in the teachers' union winning a lawsuit against the district for continued recognition.

Also during the meeting, school board members Sessions and Paul Cushing voted "no" as a protest to a policy change that would bring the district's policy in line with state law requiring districts set their first day of school no earlier than 14 days before Labor Day. The measure passed 5-2. State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, sponsored the bill.

