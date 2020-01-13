Authorities say a woman has drowned after attempting to drive through a low-water crossing in southern Missouri after heavy rain.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Kristi Yates, of Grovespring, made an unsuccessful attempt to swim to shore Saturday after her vehicle became disabled in Laclede County. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman, 20-year-old Jennelle Wulfmeier, of St. Charles, died Friday night after a pickup truck in which she was riding crashed into a flooded creek in Elsberry, Missouri, which is about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis.