GFWC Chillicothe Culture Club met on Jan. 8, in the Community Room of Timber Villas, according to meeting minutes submitted by Zelma Cleaveland. Vicky Burns from the YMCA presented "Silver Sneakers" which was very informative about the costs, how it would benefit participants, and who could participate. Members of the YMCA may participate for free, otherwise, classes are provided at a nominal cost. The program should be of interest to people 55 years of age and older as it can help them maintain mobility, balance, flexibility, coordination and general mental and physical health. All these things let people function more safely and comfortably as they age. At the end of the program club members were allowed to actually try out a few of the exercises offered.

Club members recognized the U.S. and Missouri flags. Thirteen members answered roll call. Hostesses of the day were recognized: Debbie Hershberger, Ellen Whitmer and Mary Ellen Kincaid.

Letters were presented to members to send to U.S. Senators and Representative from Missouri for legislation proposed by GFWC International for the prohibition of 3D gun printing and Miranda's Law for more scrutiny of bus drivers transporting our children to schools. Although several states have parts of the proposed legislation, it is felt that more uniform federal laws may do more to protect the public in both cases.

The nominating committee presented the slate of officers for the next two club years: Zelma Cleaveland, president; Tammy Riekena, vice president; Louise Reasoner, secretary; Linda Gann, treasurer.

Members will meet on Jan. 15 at Boji Stone at 11:30 a.m. to fill socks with a bottle of water and granola bars as a project for MLK Day. The filled socks will then be donated. Following the activity, members participating will have lunch together. This activity is a part of the grand initiatives proposed by GFWC International.

The February meeting will be held on Feb. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in the home of Linda Gann. The program will be given by Adam Brandsgaard from Missouri Conservation.