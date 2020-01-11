Former elementary teacher, a three time Ironman competitor and a devoted mother of six children has been honored for her service to the community, philanthropy and family.

Allison Rogerson of Rolla was announced as the 2020 Missouri Mother of the Year® on Thursday. She was nominated for her contributions as a mother in her home, workplace and community. She is the 61st woman in Missouri history to hold this honor.

Rogerson is a former elementary teacher, a three time Ironman competitor, and a devoted mother of six children. She is being recognized for her dedication to family, church, and community activities.

Rogerson, along with honorees from states across the United States, will be recognized during the 85th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. in Washington, DC, April 19 – April 21. She will also serve as an ambassador for Missouri mothers during visits with members of Congress. One honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year® during a gala fundraiser for the American Mothers’ “Golden Rule Grant Fund” on April 21.

“For 85 years American Mothers, Inc. has held the responsibility of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year in every state, district and territory in our country,” Board President, Connell Branan said. “Like all of the honorees before her, Mrs. Rogerson now joins the ranks of Missouri history, with the opportunity to become a part of American history as she represents the mothers in her state and is considered for the honor of 2020 National Mother of the Year.”

Nominations for Mother of the Year® are accepted annually, Mothers Day – Sept. 15 at AmericanMothers.org.