No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan cruises past Devils Lake's Junior Varsity; Dakota Prairie beats Benson County in semifinals.

Jayden and Doug Yankton combined to make seven of Four Winds-Minnewaukan's nine 3-pointers and Devils Lake Junior Varsity team to just eight made field goals as the No. 1 ranked team in Class B Indians beat the Firebirds 91-33 in the first semifinal game of the Ramsey County boys basketball tournament Friday, Jan. 10 from the Sports Center.

Jayden finished with a game high 21 points and Doug scored 19 points as the Indians built a 9-1 lead after two Bronson Walter free throws with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first quarter. Doug's 3 with 1:55 left in the period gave the Indians an 11 point lead and they never looked back.

JaeShaun Shaw had nine points and three others finished with 8 points as the Indians remained unbeaten at 5-0 and advanced to the championship game.

Sophomore Ben Heilman was the only Firebird in double figures as he finished with 12 points. The Firebirds were held to 12 second half points.

Devils Lake JV vs. No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan box score

DEVILS LAKE JV

Heilman 12, Gefroh 7, Hofstad 5, Enget 3, DeCoteau 3, Skaar 2, Schneider 1, Lee 0, Bryce-Volk 0, Werner 0, Meyer 0, Hoover 0. Totals: 8 13-19 33.

NO. 1 FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN (5-0)

J. Yankton 21, D. Yankton 19, Shaw 9, Walter 8, Jackson 8, R. Yankton 8, Lenior 5, Keld. Keja 5, Robertson 3, La Rock 3, Lohnes 2, Kels. Keja 0, Pearson 0, Littlewind 0. Totals: 37 8-16 91.

Dakota Prairie 66, Benson County 55

Senior Tyler Loe scored 29 points, including a 7-0 run by himself to end the third quarter, to pace the Knights (5-1) into the all-District 7 title game.

With the Knights leading by seven after a Wildcat 3-pointer by Blayne Anderson (18 points), a technical foul led to four made free throws by Loe increased the Knights advantage to 11. Loe ended the quarter with a 3 at the buzzer to give Dakota Prairie the 12 point lead into the fourth that it would never relinquish.

Parker Frederick scored 18 points and Bryce Trenda finished with 13.

Carter Tandeski had 14 for the Wildcats (6-1).

Benson County vs. Dakota Prairie box score

BENSON COUNTY (6-1)

Anderson 18, Tandeski 14, Benson 12, Fischer 7, Hagen 2, Wentz 2. Totals: 21 8-12 55.

DAKOTA PRAIRIE (5-1)

Loe 29, Frederick 18, Trenda 13, Stein 4, Hassel 2, Hovdeness 0, Avdem 0, Anderson 0. Totals: 24 14-16 66.

Other scores

North Star 65, Lakota 61

Larimore 57, Rolette-Wolford 26