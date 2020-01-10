The Kirksville R-III School District campus will be blanketed by security cameras by the fall, with the Board of Education planning to consider and approve a new security package in the coming weeks.

Shawn Corbett, who heads the R-III’s transportation, facilities, and security, briefed the Board on plans during Wednesday’s School Board meeting. Corbett said he’d met with and received information from various security companies in preparation of putting a project out to bid.

The R-III currently has some security camera coverage at William Matthew Middle School and a full system at the high school. There are no cameras elsewhere on campus.

“We need to get up to speed with our camera package,” Corbett said.

The new system would allow for district officials to watch live feeds and share those feeds with law enforcement and emergency responders, a tool that could be beneficial in the event of an emergency situation. Another option being considered is cameras that detect the sound of gunshots and automatically contact authorities.

Corbett hopes to bring bids to the Board this spring. The project would be completed during the summer.

The Board will also consider another security measure in the near future -- that of protecting the district against employees who break their contracts during the school year. Currently, R-III contracts have no penalties for employees who leave the district before the agreement’s conclusion. Assistant Superintendent Tricia Reger gave Board members a proposal to change that and implement various levels of penalties based on when during the year the employee breaks the contract.

The School Board is considering several options, including flat penalties and percentages of an employee’s annual salary. The Kirksville Community Teachers Association will be consulted prior to any Board action.

In other business, Board Members authorized the district to transfer up to $200,000 from the general fund to help cover a record level of health insurance claims that have drained the insurance fund.

Late last year, the School Board approved significant changes to its employee health insurance plan effective Jan. 1, 2020. In December, employees apparently took full advantage of their existing plans, with claims coming in at nearly $700,000.

The district had liked to keep an available balance of about $1 million to pay claims under its self-funded insurance plan. December’s claims left that account with less than $200,000, and with other claims expected to come in over the next few months from the previous plan, action was needed to ensure money was available to pay those bills.

Reger also provided information on the current budget, which is on pace for a $1.9 million deficit. That’s not unusual this time of year. The district budgets for moderate revenues, typically lower than what it actually receives, and for the maximum amount of expenses, while some of that money won’t actually be spent.

Presently, expenses are up around $720,000 due to several projects and curriculum purchases. More than $240,000 of those expenses are due to the district’s new health insurance plan, as the School Board chose to frontload Health Savings Accounts for all employees this month. That means each employee will begin the year with $700 in their HSAs, rather than having the money be deposited in increments throughout the year.