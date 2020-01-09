Seven players score in double figures as No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan score 106 in win over Rolette-Wolford; Bruins score six 3rd period goals to overwhelm Devils Lake in boys hockey.

Day 1 of the Ramsey County boys basketball tournament began Thursday, Jan. 9 with the No. 1 team in Class B Four Winds-Minnewaukan blasting away Rolette-Wolford 106-20 in the first game of the day held at the Sports Center in Devils Lake.

Jayden Yankton scored scored 17 points, 15 coming from beyond arc, Jerry Lenior and JaeShaun Shaw both had 13 points to lead seven players with double digit scoring. The Indians (4-0) outscored the Comets (0-6) 35-2 in the second quarter that turned a 22-point first quarter lead into a 55 point laugher by halftime.

Montgomery Grant and Cody Yoder each scored five points for the Comets.

Rolette-Wolford vs. No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan box score

Rolette-Wolford 6 2 4 8 — 20

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 28 35 31 12 — 106

ROLETTE-WOLFORD (0-6)

Grant 5, C. Yoder 5, Tastad 4, T. Yoder 2, Mattson 2, Counts 2, Kraft 2, Ortiz 0, Beck 0. Totals: 7 4-7 20.

FOUR WINDS-MINNEWAUKAN (4-0)

J. Yankton 17, Lenior 13, Shaw 13, D. Yankton 11, Lohnes 10, Walter 10, Jackson 8, LaRock 6, Keld. Keja 4, Robertson 4, R. Yankton 4, Kels. Keja 2, Pearson 2, Littlewind 2. Totals: 47 3-4 106.

Devils Lake JV 66, Larimore 55

Ben Heilman scored 28 points and Hayden Hofstad added 13 points and the Firebirds overcame a nine point halftime deficit to beat the Polar Bears (0-5-1). The Firebirds outscored Larimore 24-4 in the third quarter to come away with the win. The Firebirds junior varsity team will face the Indians Friday in the first semifinal game at 6 p.m.

Rex Ritterman led the Polar Bears with 16 points.

Larimore vs. Devils Lake JV box score

LARIMORE (0-5-1)

Ritterman 16, Sletten 12, Farrell 10, Schempp 9, Gram 6, Bacon 5, Cassini 2, Schlett 0. Totals: 20 8-11 55.

DEVILS LAKE JV

Heilman 28, Hofstad 13, DeCoteau 12, Schneider 6, Enget 5, Gefroh 2, Longie 0, Elfman 0. Totals: 25 11-20 66.

Dakota Prairie 65, Lakota 52

Tyler Loe scored 25 points and Parker Frederick had 12 points and the Knights (4-1) defeated the Raiders in the third game of the night.

Loe made five of the Knights nine 3s for the game and scored 10 of the Knights 15 second quarter points, who led 29-18 at halftime.

Jon Haman had 18 points and Jackson Neidlinger scored 16 points, including a 3-point heave from half court to end the third quarter for the Raiders who dropped to 3-2.

Lakota vs. Dakota Prairie box score

LAKOTA (3-2)

Haman 18, Ja. Neidlinger 16, Ferguson 10, Je. Neidlinger 5, Hendrickson 3, Morten 0. Totals: 20 7-14 52.

DAKOTA PRAIRIE (4-1)

Loe 25, Frederick 12, Stein 9, Avdem 6, Gilbertson 5, Trenda 4, Hassel 4, Anderson 0. Totals: 25 6-10 65.

Benson County 62, North Star 60

Gunner Hagen scored 15 points, none bigger than the layup that beat the final horn to lift the Wildcats (6-0) over the Bearcats.

After the Bearcats (1-5) got a steal, Caleb Svir went to the free throw line and made 1 of 2 tying the game at 60. However, Hagen got open behind North Star's defense and put the ball in the basket as the buzzer sounded to escape. The Wildcats, who trailed 51-45 heading into the fourth quarter, outscored North Star 17-9 in the final period.

Blayne Anderson led the Wildcats with 17 points and Carter Tandeski had 12.

North Star's Dane Hagler led all scorers with 25 points.

North Star vs. Benson County box score

NORTH STAR (1-5)

D. Hagler 25, Simon 10, Svir 9, H. Hagler 7, Wagenman 3, Nicholas 3, Nikolaisen 3, Prouty 0. Totals: 22 5-10 60.

BENSON COUNTY (6-0)

Anderson 17, Hagen 15, Tandeski 12, Benson 10, Fischer 4, Wentz 2, Neppl 2. Totals: 26 5-8 62.

Boys hockey



Parker Swanson and Nate Grafsgaard had two first period goals but Fargo South was too much as the Bruins defeated the Firebirds 11-2 Thursday night from Burdick Arena. Aiden Moser assisted on Swanson's goal and Grafsgaard was assisted by Aaron Johnson.

Drew Sandy and Tanner Kirkeby each had two goals apiece for the Bruins, who scored six goals in the third period to pull away.

Fargo South-Shanley at Devils Lake summary

First period_1, FSS, D. Sandy (Senf, Sunderland), :16. 2, FSS, Hofer (Zasada, Lang), 2:01. 3, DL, Swanson (Moser), 3:56. 4, DL, Grafsgaard (Johnson), 7:29. 5, FSS, Kirkeby (Boren, D. Sandy), 14:08.

Second period_6, FSS, Kirkeby (Senf, Dean), 9:30. 7, FSS, D. Sandy (Kirkeby, Senf), 12:40.

Third period_8, FSS, Senf (Zasada), 2:06. 9, FSS, Boren (Senf), 4:14. 10, FSS, Zasada (D. Sandy), 5:43. 11, FSS, Gores (Skarperud, Dean), 9:09. 12, FSS, Bergeron (Hofer), 10:16. 13, FSS, Senf (D. Sandy), 12:31.

Shots on goal_Fargo South-Shanley 18-15-20_53. Devils Lake 9-8-7_24.

Power-play Opportunities_Fargo South-Shanley 3 of 3; Devils Lake 0 of 1.

Goalie_Fargo South-Shanley, Z. Sandy 7-8-7 (24 shots-22 saves). Devils Lake, Schmitz 15-13-9 (47 shots-37 saves); White 5 (6 shots-5 saves).