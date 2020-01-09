Kyle and Karin Blanchfield of Woodland Resort were honored at the Honor Our Heroes Ice Fishing Tournament held on Creel Bay Saturday, Jan. 4.

Dave Morse from American Heroes Outdoors presented the Blanchfields with the 2019 Patriot Award for their support of the mission; “Sharing the stories of our nation’s true heroes, while helping them heal in the great outdoors.”

Morse and a team of ambassadors - all volunteers - put together this weekend’s tournament with helping fellow veterans to heal in mind.

Local volunteers helped with the weigh-ins, which started at 4 p.m. Winning catches included a 7.97 lb. walleye by team number 6 of Follman and Fisher; 6.3 lb. perch and a 4.47 lb. white bass by team number 4, Blasedell and Brown and a 14.53 lb. northern caught by team number 24, Sotvik and Sotvik.

The tournament for 2021 is already being planned for Saturday, January 9, 2021.