At the end of each year, I find myself reluctant to throw away my well-used calendar. I coordinate my life with the calendar on my phone but I also like the old-fashioned kind that I can hold in my hand and write in the margins and carry in my bag like I have places to go. When I hold last year’s planner and flip back through the months that made up the days of my life, I see the ghost of the year past; meetings, appointments and scribbled notations. Lunches and deadlines and places I needed to be.

So much happens in a year.

Still, what’s written in those calendar boxes never really says it all. I can point to a date and show you what I did but I can’t show you the minutes that changed me or the lessons learned on those days that I will carry into the next year and beyond. Things like:

Cancer wants it all.

Not all broken things can be fixed.

Sometimes, a daughter has to be the parent.

I don’t care how you voted; I care about you.

Bullying doesn’t just happen in school.

Everybody needs somebody.

Big trees fall hard.

Your strength can be someone else’s weakness.

People can forgive but rarely do they forget.

Beautiful places are just around the corner.

Now, that list of wit and wisdom isn’t everything the last year taught me, like the list of my mistakes, those words would take more column space than I’m allowed. Not written in those scribbled calendar boxes are those un-scheduled events, all those little things that happened and reminded me of lessons I’ve learned in years past:

Everybody has a story.

Comfortable shoes are worth what you pay.

A baby changes everything.

A cookbook doesn’t make you a cook.

Mom knows.

A good book stays with you.

People will disappoint you.

Take the highroad.

Take the backroads.

It can always be worse.

Women carry scars you can’t see.

A true leader makes you want to follow.

It’s going…with or without you.

Think big, act small.

A year can sometimes be a little less about what you lived or learned and, a little more about what you didn’t. What you didn’t discover can mark the year just as much as what you did. With every new calendar I find myself still searching for the answers to questions I often ask myself outloud.

How can something so right go so wrong?

Why does doing good have to be so hard?

Why don’t people vote?

Why do people make it personal?

Where does all the time go?

What would happen if all of us did nothing?

Why can they send a man to the moon but they can’t cure cancer?

Is this the best we can do?

Is there anything more beautiful than this?

As I open my new, old school planner and start again, I am thankful for the lessons I learned in the days I left behind. I will rely on my past to steer my hopeful future and remain grateful that I am still around to continue the search for the answers I need. This new calendar extends to me an invitation to a new beginning, a new opportunity to take advantage of what the world has to offer. Like every year, I will continue to seek my worth and those that find me worthy. I will love and live and leave behind the wounds of the past and carry only wisdom and well wishes into the future. I will pray more and play more and hold tight to all I hold most dear.

Bring on the New Year.

