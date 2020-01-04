A community fund to help reduce the stresses of the cash bail system on poor pretrial detainees saw highs and lows in 2019, but in the end managed to help many non-violent misdemeanor defendants avoid the potentially far more detrimental effects of an extended jail stay.

Race Matters, Friends used its Community Bail Fund to post bond for 34 people at the Boone County Jail, all of whom were county residents with nonviolent charges, no outstanding warrants and total bails of $2,000 or less. Through donations from the community, the fund spent $29,800 on bail and saw returns on 14 cases for a refund of $8,845.

Volunteer Peggy Placier said just getting the fund started, up and rolling and helping its first clients was a monumental success that took months.

"We did it," Placier said with pride. "We developed a process that works. We use it to orient volunteers to fielding calls, bailing people out and accompanying them to court. We have had two volunteer orientations and will have another in the spring.”

Of the 34 people helped, 21 were people of color, which reflects the larger issue of disparities in arrests in Columbia and Boone County. All the fund’s clients face financial barriers and could not raise the money for the 10 percent fee usually charged by a bond agent or could not afford a low bond. Few had any support system.

“Some of our clients have needs far beyond the Bail Fund’s capacity,” Placier said. “They may be unsheltered, have health problems, need treatment for substance abuse or mental health, need jobs, etc. We wish there was one clearinghouse for referral to services in the county. We are grateful to groups who address those other needs but it is a patchwork that is difficult to navigate.”

The all-volunteer group faced numerous challenges throughout 2019. Volunteer Carol Brown said it was difficult even getting on the list of bonding agents at the jail and the group only did so after researching the bond rules and speaking with the courts.

“This was such a simple thing, but it revealed how the sheriff, jail and courts had fallen into old patterns that we were disrupting,” Brown said. “The high for me was circumventing that, once we figured we were arbitrarily being left off because of a process that they took for granted. Once I read through the 13th Circuit Court rules we were sure that was what was going on. Once that was pointed out to the court administrator, we were magically added to the list without explanation.”

Because it can take months or years for the bail to be refunded to the bail fund, Placier said the group is constantly in fund-raising mode.

“If you look at the data, as well as our experiences with the courts, our ongoing challenge is the slow pace of the legal system,” Placier said. “This means we have to constantly be in fund-raising mode. We bailed people out last spring who are still not finished with their cases. Most qualify for a public defender, and they go on a long waiting list until they can be assigned an attorney.”

Regardless, Placier said, for those who were able to keep their jobs, homes and lives intact, the fund has made a huge impact. That would not be possible if not for the many people and businesses in the community who stepped up to help, as well as the volunteers who on short notice throughout the year traveled to the jail to help someone post bail.

Going into 2020 she says the fund will continue its effort and will also focus on public education about the detriments of the cash bail system.

“In the long run, just bailing people out, as important as it is to someone in jail, is accommodating the system as it is,” Placier said. “We also want to change it. Too many people are spending months in jail on relatively minor charges, but with bail too high for them to afford. What is the purpose of this?”

