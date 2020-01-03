Devils Lake will play host to the annual Honor Our Heroes Ice Fishing Tournament this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Although they had to skip 2019, this has become a popular event held at Creel Bay. It will be the third time Kyle Blanchfield and Woodland Resort will be hosting this event as a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors Guide Service and American Heroes Outdoors, a 501-C3 non profit organization that provides free-of-charge hunting and/or fishing excursions for our nation’s wounded warriors.

There is a limit of 50 two-person teams at $200 per team. Prizes include $2,500 in raffle prizes, and cash by weight: 5 perch (1st, 2nd and 3rd) 5 walleye (1st, 2nd and 3rd) Biggest northern (1st) Biggest “other” fish (1st)

The rules meeting will be held tonight, Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. with the tournament itself happening Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. A program which includes messages from some of the wounded warriors helped by this event takes place after weigh-in and around a meal served in the Woodland Resort shop.