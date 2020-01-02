1 Eagle Days – Saturday and Sunday, Paradise Pointe Golf Course in Smithville (18212 Golf Course Drive). It’s a chance to see bald eagles spending the winter in the area. Show times on Saturday are 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 2 p.m.. Sunday show times are 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 2 p.m. The viewing station location will be determined the morning of the event. Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

2 Bird tracking – 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. Missouri River Bird Observatory staff and Burr Oak Woods partner in an on-going project to identify and track the birds that visit feeders each winter. From the resident chickadees and cardinals to the migrating juncos and sparrows, they capture, apply colored bands and release these fascinating creatures. Once banded and recorded, you will be able to track individual birds through this and future seasons. This program is weather permitting. Registration not required.



3 Winter waterfowl – 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. Missouri is a winter home to many kinds of waterfowl. Find out how and why some ducks and geese migrate, learn how to identify them by sight and sound and discover how the right mix of feathers and oil help them to survive even the coldest winter. Registration required for youngsters only (ages 3-5 with an adult) Register at: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/burr-oak-woods-ca and click on “Area Events” and then the event link.

4 “WeDo LEGO Robotics Drumming Monkey” – 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Mid-Continent Public Library Blue Springs South branch, 2220 S. Missouri 7. Boom! Boom! Boom! Build a musical monkey from legos, and program him to drum to your beat. Children (for ages 8-older) will work in pairs to make this simple robot. Registration required at mymcpl.org

5 Indoor soccer – The Kansas City Comets return home Saturday for a 6:05 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Wave at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence. Tickets available online or at the arena box office, starting at $17 for standard admission.