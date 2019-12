Police are investigating after a shooting late Monday afternoon in western Independence left one person wounded.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:40 p.m. near Fuller Street and Maple Avenue, a block south of the Graceland University branch campus on Truman Road. Officers found one victim, who was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects. They ask anyone with information about the case to call 816-325-8477 or 816-325-7000.