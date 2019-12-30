Following renovations, the Buckner branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library has reopened at 19 E. Jefferson St. and has a slate of events in January.

Unless otherwise stated, registration is required for all events. For further information, call 816-650-3212 or go to mymcpl.org/events.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Play and Learn Time: 10:30 Thursdays. Designed to stimulate young minds and strengthen early literacy skills. Stimulating and fun activities as well as the opportunity to meet other preschoolers and their parents. No registration is required. You may come and go as your schedule permits. Ages 3 and up.

Storytime for Families: 10 a.m. Thursdays. Bring the whole family, and make some great family memories at the Library! Designed for families of all ages. All ages.

Teen Otaku: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Celebrate anime, manga, cosplay and gaming culture.

Adulting 101 – Buying a Car: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Buying a car can be frustrating and confusing. Learn about some of the online resources available to help with the process.

Helping Your Child with Homework: 11 a.m. Jan. 25. Parents don’t have to hide when it’s homework time. Learn to use the Library’s online resources to help your student with those tough assignments.