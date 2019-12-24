The Kirksville High School has partnered with Truman State University ROTC and the Missouri National Guard to recognize a KHS Student Leader of the Month.

Nominations for this award were sought from the faculty and staff of the high school for a student exemplifying the following characteristics:

An individual of excellent character whose values hinge on loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. This individual should inspire others, exemplifying a higher standard that encourage others to strive to be their best. This individual possesses resiliency in the face of adversity and a self-awareness that promotes improvement through diligence and a strong work ethic. This individual does not necessarily have to be the best student, best scholar or best athlete, but is someone who has demonstrated great improvement and consistent values.

The recipient of this award for November is Grace Byrn. Grace is a senior and the daughter of Roy and Amy Love and Jeff and Dawn Byrn.

The recipient of this award for December is Keegan Bird. Keegan is a senior and the son of Michael and Evonne Bird.