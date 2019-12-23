Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, announces the promotion of Master Sergeant Stephen M. Burgun to lieutenant effective January 1, 2020.

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, announces the promotion of Master Sergeant Stephen M. Burgun to lieutenant effective January 1, 2020. Burgun graduated from the Missouri State Water Patrol Academy in 2008 and became a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol when the agencies merged on January 1, 2011. Burgun was promoted to corporal in January 1, 2014, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 17, Lake of the Ozarks.

In December 2017, he was promoted to master sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 16, Lake of the Ozarks. Lt. Burgun is a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and graduated from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, in 1996. He is a graduate of John Wood Community College, at Quincy, Illinois, where he earned an Associate of Science in criminal justice. In 2018, Lt. Burgun graduated from the Police Leadership: The WestPoint Model course. He and his wife, Jamie, have three children.