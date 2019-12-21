The first “Amazing Kid from the Lake Region” was Justin Wakeford, his story was featured in the August 26 Devils Lake Journal front page. Today we have 13 Amazing Kids from the Lake Region who were selected through the Character Counts program at Central Middle School. Each story was written by a student from the CMS Newspaper class.

By CMS Newspaper Class

Rashia Hoffart by: Blair Woodrow Rashia Hoffart is the Character of the Week for September 16th through the 20th. Rashia was born in Fargo, ND on January 19th, 2007 and is now in seventh grade at CMS. Her family includes her mom, dad, older brother, and younger sister. Her favorite food is spaghetti, and she likes the colors teal and light pink. A few hobbies of hers are to play volleyball, shop, and to paint. Her favorite sport to play is volleyball. One of her friends, Morgan Prince, told me that, “She’s amazing!” I think she is a great person to know!

Damian Melville by: Gabby Hanson Damian Melville, a 5th grader here at CMS, was chosen to be Character of the Week for the week of September 9th through September 13th. Damian’s family consists of DJ, Haley, Emma, and Maddix. Damian also participates in Lego League after school. He enjoys the colors black, purple, and pink. Damian’s favorite foods are Doritos, tacos, and caramel apples. If Damian could live anywhere in the world, it would be Paris. I asked Damian how he felt when he heard he was Character of the Week, and he said, “I didn’t even know right away.” Damian is well-deserved of this award.

Jordan Vannett by: Samantha Faaborg The Character of the Week for the week of September 23rd-27th is Jordan Vannett. Jordan is a 6th grade student. Her birthday is January 18th, and she was born in Devils Lake, ND. Her favorite food is spaghetti. Her family includes her sister Olivia, her brother Cole, and her mom and dad. Her favorite sport is dance. She dances at Miki’s School of Dance. Samantha Faaborg, a 7th grader at CMS, said, “She is a very grateful and caring person.” Jordan is a very good person for the Character of the Week.

DelRay DeMarce by: Dakota Lange DelRay (DJ) DeMarce is the Character of the Week for September 2nd to the 6th. He is in 8th grade on the 8th grade team. Preston Owlboy said, “He is kind and funny.” He doesn't do any sports, but he likes to play video games in his free time. He has seven siblings, and his parents are Delray and Michelle. His favorite show is Family Guy, and his favorite food is pizza. He is a great example of respect for our school.

Max Becker By: Madison Luehring Congratulations to Max Becker, who was the character of the week during the week of October 14th-18th! Max’s birthday is May 22, 2009, and was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota. His family includes his mom Patty, his dad Ryan, and his three brothers Jake, Cole, and Blaine. In his free time, he likes to play outside and be active. For his future occupation, he plans on being a farmer. His favorite movie is Woody Woodpecker, his favorite animal is a red fox, and his favorite food is pizza. Chris Wood said, “Max is a good friend and a nice person.” Max seems like a pretty outgoing kid!

Janessa Charboneau by: Gabby Hanson Janessa Charboneau, a 6th grader here at CMS, was chosen to be the character of the week for the week of October 21st-25th. Janessa likes the colors pink, purple, and blue. She also loves pickles. In Janessa’s family she has a mom, dad, and 3 brothers whose names are James, LJ, and Johnny. Janessa is also in hockey. If Janessa could live anywhere in the world, it would be on a farm. I asked Janessa how she felt about getting character of the week and she said she was “happy.” Janessa is very deserving of getting this special award.

Aliyah Mills by: Aroura Nelson The final character of the week for the month of October is Aliyah Mills, who is on the 7th grade combo Team. She shows citizenship everyday at school and in her community. Her birthday is May 14, 2007. Aliyah’s family includes her dad, stepmom, step sister, and her sister. She likes to dance and act in her free time. Aliyah is funny, smart, self aware, and outgoing. Matthew Shipley said, “She is a nice person who looks up to people.” Overall, Aliyah is a good person to be friends with.

Nathaniel Morin By: Mya Rodriguez Nathaniel Morin is a 7th grader at Central Middle School who was the character of the week during the week of October 7th-11th. He is 12 years old and was born in Devils Lake, ND on July 5th, 2007. Nathaniel’s favorite color is blue, and his favorite food is pepperoni pizza. He also has some other things he likes to do such as read and watch Avengers End Game. Some of his family includes his 2 siblings, Kaysha and Keshawn, 3 cats, and 4 parakeets. Mrs. McMullen said, “He is a very friendly, kind, young guy.” In all, Nathanial is a great example of character at CMS. Colette Amen by:

Addison Kraft Colette Amen was the character of the week for the week of October 1st-4th. Colette is 11 years old, and attends the fifth grade at CMS. She doesn’t have a middle name and was born in California on September 25th. Her favorite color is yellow, and she enjoys playing volleyball. Colette’s favorite subject is reading. Colette likes the movie Five Feet Apart. She has a boy dog named Koda and 3 siblings, 2 girls and 1 older brother. Her favorite food is mashed potatoes with gravy and meatballs. Her favorite animal is a monkey. Some of Colette’s friends are April Miller, Aria Greybear, Aubrey Schwab, and Trinity Myers. Her friend Trinity Myers says, “She is very positive and a really nice person.” Colette Amen seems like a very sweet girl.

Chassidy Rodaker by: Samantha Faaborg Chassidy Rodaker is the first character of the week for November. Her birthday is November 9th, 2008, and she was born in Fargo. She is in 5th grade. A hobby of hers is doing cheer at Just for Kix. Her favorite subject is math. The people in her family are her brothers, Hayden and Jacks, and her mom and dad. She was really happy when she got character of the week. She said, “The more you work, the better you get.” In all, Chassidy is a really nice girl. Lexi Yankton by: Dakota Lange Lexi Yankton was chosen as character of the week for November 18th to the 22nd. She is an eighth grader on the 8th grade team. She has 7 siblings and enjoys playing basketball and reading. Karsen Beck says, “She is kind and understanding.” Her favorite part about school is her friends. She is a great student for character of the week so make sure you congratulate her when you get the chance.

Drew Brown By: Kendra Eckes Drew Brown was chosen to be the character of the week November 11th through the 15th. He was chosen because he volunteers to cleanup after lunch. He helps wipe down tables and put away tables. Drew has 3 siblings named Casey, Bailey, and Reagen. His favorite colors are titanium, yellow, green, blue, black, and red. His favorite food is pizza or anything without vegetables. His hobbies are playing video games and showing cows, sheep, and pigs. Many students say Drew is very caring, nice, helpful, and a good singer. Drew is not only a great student, but also a sweet, caring person. I recommend being Drew’s friend.

Karley Ness by: Carlee Skadsem Congratulations to Karley Ness, a 6th grader, who was the character of the week from November 25th to November 29th. Karley was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on April 5th. Her family members are her mom, dad, brother, and sister. Her hobby is dance. Her favorite food is shrimp alfredo, and her favorite animal is an elephant. Her favorite color is yellow and her favorite subject is math. I interviewed Anna Shock, who said, “Karley is a very kind and hard working person!” Karley is a great person and you should get to know her.