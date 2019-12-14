By the UM Extension:



The 2018 Farm Bill contains several new provisions that enable farmers and landowners to make decisions regarding their involvement in federal farm programs. University of Missouri Extension and USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) will host an educational meeting on Dec. 19 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Missouri Department of Conservation Regional Office, 3500 S Baltimore, Kirksville. The topics to be discussed are Farm Bill decisions and changes, decision support tool, and the crop and livestock outlook. To register for this free event, contact Darla Campbell at the Schuyler County Extension Center at (660) 457-3469 or email campbelld@missouri.edu.

“It is important producers attend one of these seminars to educate themselves about decisions that affect their bottom line,” says Darla Campbell, MU Extension Agriculture Business Specialist. “This is especially relevant now with cash flows tightening and the price outlook trending down.”

During the last Farm Bill, there were many workshop opportunities to get this information, but that will not be the case this time with fewer seminars being available.



