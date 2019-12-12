The Devils Lake newly approved Age 21 Vaping law, passed by the Devils Lake City Commission on Dec. 2, will take effect on January 1, 2020.

The new law addresses the serious illnesses and deaths recently related to vaping.

The new ordinance, initiated by Lake Region District Health Unit Tobacco Coordinator Liz Bonney, will protect those under the age of 21 from using any vaping products, and will make it illegal for them to attempt to purchase those products.

In addition, it makes it illegal for any person or business to sell or distribute vaping products to anyone under the age of 21. First time offending persons or businesses will be fined $500.

According to a Dec. 3 report from the CDC, as of that date in 2019, a total of 2,291 hospitalized EVALI cases have been reported to CDC from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands).

Forty-eight deaths have been confirmed in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Lake Region District Health Unit will be providing educational resources to the public and businesses to assist with the transition to the new Age 21 Vaping Ordinance. Resources are also available for free Nicotine Replacement Therapy by contacting Bonney at 701-662-7022 or eabonney@nd.gov.

“We’re extremely pleased that the City Commissioners voted for the safety of our youth,” said Bonney.

“This new ordinance is an important step in preventing our youth from purchasing or being in possession of these very dangerous products.” Bonney went on to say that she is very proud that Devils Lake is the first city in North Dakota to pass such an ordinance.

For more information about Ordinance No. 962 contact the Lake Region District Health Unit at 701-662-7022 or go to the city’s website at http://www.dvlnd.com