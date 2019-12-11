Abrahamson tallies 5 points in Devils Lake's 7-0 win.

Devils Lake girls hockey scored its first goal against Williston on Saturday, Dec. 7 within two minutes of the first puck dropping. And for the Coyote, the ice slid downhill from there on.

Devils Lake scored four first period goals, eighth grader Ashlyn Abrahamson upped her season point total by five and the Firebirds defeated the Coyote 7-0 from Burdick Arena.

“We knew that we’ll probably come out with the victory judging by what [Williston] did against Grand Forks so it allowed us to play some players in different positions and get got a chance for other players to play who don’t get a lot of time to play,” said Firebirds head coach Rob McIvor.

“Seven nothing, it was a good win.”

The Coyote (0-3), who were shutout 12-0 by the Knight Riders the previous night, didn’t fair too much better against the Firebirds. Kaylie Klemetsrud scored an unassisted goal 1 minute, 36 seconds into the game. Klemetsrud finished with two goals — her second, assisted by Abrahamson and Elle Black, put the Firebirds ahead 3-0.

Abbey Reule and Vivianna Kraft each scored goals in the first period and Abrahamson’s two goals in the second period effectually ended the game.

Abrahamson also finished the game with three assists giving her five points for the game. Reule had two goals and two assists and Black had three assists for the Firebirds who out shot Williston 44-15, 36-10 over the first 34 minutes of the game. Molly Black had a save percentage of 100 percent, going 15-for-15 on shots on goal to saves.

The Firebirds, who will be on the ice next this Friday in Mandan, improved to 2-2 for the season after also defeating Minot on this past Friday.

“Coming out with a win on Friday like we did (a come from behind win over the Majettes) and then following that up with a good win feels good,” McIvor said.

Williston at Devils Lake summary

Williston 0 0 0 — 0

Devils Lake 4 2 1 — 7

First period_1, Devils Lake, Klemetsrud, 1:36. 2, Devils Lake, Reule (Carlson), 5:18. 3, Devils Lake, Klemetsrud (Abrahamson, E. Black), 9:44. 4, Devils Lake, Kraft (E. Black, Abrahamson), 16.51.

Second period_5, Devils Lake, Abrahamson (Reule, Barendt), 6:35. 6, Devils Lake, Abrahamson (E. Black), 10:28.

Third period_7, Devils Lake, Reule (Abrahamson), 4:32.

Shots on goal_Williston 5-5-5_15. Devils Lake 18-18-8_44.

Power-play Opportunities_Williston 0 of 2; Devils Lake 0 of 3.

Goalies_Williston, Schroeder 14-16-7 (44 shots-37 saves). Devils Lake, M. Black 5-5-5 (15 shots-15 saves).

