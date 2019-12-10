Do you know a child with signs of an orthopaedic condition or need a second opinion?

Families are invited to a complimentary screening clinic in Devils Lake, hosted by Lake Region District Health.

Children will be evaluated to see if their bone, muscle or joint problem is a treatable condition at Shriners Healthcare for Children in the Twin Cities.

Shriners Healthcare for Children provides comprehensive medical, surgical and rehabilitative care for children with orthopaedic conditions regardless of their ability to pay. If a child requires follow-up care at the clinic, complimentary transportation may be available through the local Shrine Center upon request.

Make an appointment today! Call 612-596-6105 and your child will receive this free screening between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Lake Region District Health, Ramsey County Courthouse, 2nd floor, 524 4th Ave. NE in Devils Lake.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system of 22 locations dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the ability to pay. Learn more at www.twincitiesshrinershealthcare.org