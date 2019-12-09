The University of Missouri Board of Curators will hold a closed meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday to ratify a $4 million contract with new head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

The contract details for Drinkwitz, in his first year as head coach at Appalachian State University, were still being finalized Monday, a source close to the negotiations said.

The compensation package, however, has been set, the source said.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright, Athletic Director Jim Sterk and three members of the Board of Curators — Jeff Layman, David Steelman and Darryl Chatman, a former Tigers football player — were in North Carolina over the weekend to negotiate the deal.

The university plans to present Drinkwitz to the university community during a news conference at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Show-Me Club in the South End Zone complex at Memorial Stadium. The public is invited to attend.

Drinkwitz was in the first season of a five-year contract at Appalachian State that paid him $750,000 per year, leading the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Conference championship. To hire Drinkwitz, Missouri must pay $1.7 million to buy out his current contract.

Drinkwitz will replace fired coach Barry Odom, who was paid a base salary of $450,000 per year plus non-salary payments equaling $2.6 million annually for personal, radio and television appearances and apparel endorsements.

Odom was fired Nov. 30, the day after the Tigers defeated the University of Arkansas to end the season with a 6-6 record. The university will pay Odom approximately $2.4 million to fire him after four seasons as head coach, according to USA TODAY.

Drinkwitz's contract was described by the source as a pro-coach deal that would require Missouri to buy out future years if he is fired but not require a payment from Drinkwitz if he quits.

Drinkwitz's salary will be near what Missouri paid former head coach Gary Pinkel in his 15th and final season before retirement in 2015. The new salary will be more than three Southeastern Conference coaches made in 2019 — Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt ($3.85 million), Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason ($3.37 million), and Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead, the lowest-paid coach in the conference at $3.05 million.

LSU’s Ed Orgeron, who Monday was voted the Associated Press SEC coach of the year, earned $4 million this year, the same amount as fired Arkansas coach Chad Morris. Arkansas' new coach, Sam Pittman, will make $3 million annually in a five-year contract.

Lane Kiffin, who was hired Saturday by Mississippi, has a $3.9 million salary for the 2020 season. That yearly pay will increase by $100,000 each season through 2023, according to Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi.

Appalachian State officially announced Drinkwitz's departure Monday, naming Mountaineers offensive line coach Shawn Clark as interim head coach entering the New Orleans Bowl against University of Alabama-Birmingham on Dec. 21.