No. 10 Four Winds/Minnewaukan blasts its way to semifinals after dismantling Dakota Prairie; Devils Lake JV also get a win.

Four players scored in double figures, led by 18 points by Lake Region State College signee Latasha Bellile as No. 10 Four Winds/Minnewaukan turned a seven point end of first quarter lead into a laugher, beating Dakota Prairie 74-40 Thursday night on the opening day of the Lake Region girls basketball Invitational from the Sports Center.

The Indians (1-0) who led 19-12 after one, went up 10 on their opening possession of the second quarter behind a Myona Dauphinais 3-pointer. A basket by Mallory Yankton with 3 minutes, nine seconds remaining, followed by a Ezura Rainbow field goal on the Indians ensuing possession pushed the lead to 20.

The Indians led 46-21 at halftime.

Dauphinais finished with 16 points. Both Rainbow and Riah Littleghost also finished with 16 points for the Indians who will face District 8 opponent Dunseith in Friday's semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

Marit Ellingson scored 14 points and Carly Lippert scored nine points for the Knights (1-1) who will face North Star in the second consolation game.

Devils Lake JV 49,

Lakota 30

Junior Avery Swenson scored 20 points, scoring nine in a 26 point Devils Lake first quarter as the Firebirds junior varsity team did enough to come away with the win over the Raiders. The Firebirds JV will face Benson County in the first semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m.

The Raiders (0-2) were held to just two first quarter points and never could get back into the game. Kylee Baumgarn and Nora Johnson each finished with seven points for the Raiders.

Benson County 42, Park River/Fordville-Lankin 36

Quinn Neppl scored a game high 21 points to lead the Wildcats (1-1) past the Aggies (0-1).

Dunseith 59, North Star 57

Sophomore Danielle Hagler led all-scorers in the first day of the Invitational with 27 points but the Bearcats (1-1) lost their lead in the closing minutes to fall to the Dragons (2-0) who got 23 points from Gracie Peltier.