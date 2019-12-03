Van Trust Real Estate will host a public forum at 6 p.m., Dec. 18 at Metropolitan Community College-Blue River, 20301 E. Missouri 78 regarding its proposed industrial development in the Little Blue Valley. The meeting will be in Room EC110.

The proposed development between Little Blue Parkway and Jackson Drive – two speculative buildings with truck docks on one side – has been modified from the original proposal, and Van Trust plans to take public comment and present a different rezoning request before Planning Commission in January.