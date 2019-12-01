If it were not so frustrating, it would be funny.

I confess up front I have been uncomfortable with the idea of the Real ID; so I have put it off. But the recent Tribune column by Eric Zorn outlined the process and designated the items needed to apply, so I decided to get it done before the deadline.

I went through the files, gathered the necessary items and headed to the License Office. Of course, I went to the wrong line ... the line where I normally do business. The lady told me I should go to the "drivers license" section and grab a number. As I waited I noticed with appreciation both of the workers were cordial and helpful with their clients; and so it was for me also. When my number was called she greeted me with a smile.

I had my passport, so identity was good to go. My driver's license provided my proof of signature. I had a financial statement with current address as proof of residence. Then I learned I actually needed two different documents with proof of residence! Fortunately I had my voter registration with address, so that was OK.

That brought us to the final document ... proof of Social Security number. So, I gave her my Social Security card, and she said it was unacceptable! For nearly 70 years it has been accepted by everyone, but now the official government-issued document is unacceptable by the government! Is that funny or what?? As someone has said, "Truth is stranger than fiction."

Now, I suppose I can look up the address of the Social Security office and go find them and get in line and go through whatever process is necessary to secure a new card. Of course, since I'm old and retired I have nothing more important to do! But what about people who need to work and have to take off to go through this process? And what about the disabled, those who are ill, or those who have no transportation?

Somehow that's not funny anymore.

Cleo Kottwitz

Columbia