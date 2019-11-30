Two seniors at Van Horn High School have been chosen as students of the month by the Rotary Club of Independence.

• Jared Sanchez participates in multiple school activities including the school soccer team, the multi-cultural club, and the Youth Entrepreneurship program where he worked to plan a business. Jared has also been awarded a KC Scholars scholarship to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Outside of school, Jared works at a local McDonald’s and plays soccer and basketball. He is also involved in his church.

Jared plans to attend UMKC and hopes to study civil engineering.

Jared is the son of Erika Sanchez.

• Trinity Stickle has received the McCoy Award for Academic Excellence and has been awarded a K.C. Scholars scholarship. She has also participated in cheerleading, soccer and the student council. Trinity also participated in the Youth Entrepreneurship program.

Trinity plans to attend the University of Missouri to study sports architecture.

Trinity is the daughter of Sabrina Stickle.