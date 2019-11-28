Each year we invite local schools to have their students share with us what they are thankful for at Thanksgiving. Here’s what they had to say:



Nancy Schwegler’s Kirksville class

I am thankful for my parents, my food and even my brother and the world.

– Joanna Bezdicek

I am thankful for books, toys, money, my parents and food.

– Jacob Boster

I am thankful for my family and my three pets.

– Gavin Bratton

I am thankful for my pets, snow, and my family.

– Aspen Breuer

I am thankful for my friends and my family.

– Ronnie Gentry

I am thankful for candy, ice cream, cats, and dogs.

– Cameron Hendren

I am thankful for my family, kittens, and everything in the world.

– Kyleah Howard

I am thankful for my Mantis Shrimp stuffed animal and transformers.

– Sylas Ixba

I am thankful for my family and video games.

– Blake Krueger

I am thankful for my family, video games, and books.

– Elijah Parks

I am thankful for hunting and my family.

– Breightyn Small

I am thankful for my pets and my family.

– Grace Tarpein

I am thankful for fallen soldiers, my pets, and my family.

– Montana Veach

I am thankful for my parents, my dog, and my food.

– Marley Winslow

I am thankful for my mom, food, and my house.

– Tyler Yadon

I am thankful for food and friends.

– Seann Alberts

I am thankful for family and shelter. Also clothing…and that’s it.

– Madison Bonnel

I am thankful for food, my house, my family, and school!

– Maya Krebs

I am thankful for my Mom, my Dad, my grandma helping me out and giving me rides all the time, my Aunt Teresa for helping Grandma and for God creating everything!

– Swayzie Salsberry



Mrs. Wood’s first grade Kirksville class

I am thankful for my family, my sisters and the Coast Guard.

– Callie

I am thankful for teachers, veterans and family.

– Jazel

I am thankful for veterans, the military and the Coast Guard.

– Marcus

I am thankful for my family and Mrs. Wood.

– Nashaly

I am thankful for school, veterans and my family.

– Meradith

I am thankful for my friends.

– Eathan

I am thankful for my family, school and my cousins.

– Seve

I am thankful for school and my mom and dad.

– Cole

I am thankful for my dog, my cat and my mom.

– Faith

I am thankful for prizes and my family.

– Christ En Vie

I am thankful for Mrs. Wood, James and my mom.

– Damien

I am thankful for my family and my mom and dad.

– Hailey

I am thankful for God, my family and the Army.

– Vincent

I am thankful for the veterans, God and Mrs. Wood.

– Justus

I am thankful for my family, the Army and friends.

– Emma

I am thankful for my dog, my hermit crabs and my family.

– Samuel

I am thankful for teachers, prizes and Addy.

– Asiat

I am thankful for my students, my family and friends.

– Mrs. Wood



Mrs. Jones’ fifth grade Kirksville class

I am thankful for my parents because they give me a place to live, food to eat and games to play, my friends and my bus driver.

– Xander

I am thankful for all of my teachers.

– Miradie

I am thankful for my Mom, Dad, sister, grandma and grandpa and all of the teachers. I am also thankful for a school to learn in and a house to live in and a family to have.

– Henleigh

I am thankful for my family, God, food, friends, teachers, water, electricity, books, pets, and my Mom and Dad.

– Destiny

I am thankful for God, food, a place to live, for my friends, and for freedom.

– Cole

I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, food, my sister and my brother.

– Dime

I am thankful for my parents, my home, school, karate, toys, clothes, food and my cats and dogs

– Kolby

I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, my home, my dog and my Xbox

– JB

I am thankful for our school, our soldiers, their bravery, their courage, and our freedom.

– Lochlan

I am thankful for God, friends, family, church, Jesus music, Japan, and Anime.

– Christian

I am thankful for my parents, my sister, my best friend, my dog and cat. I am thankful for being free and all of the Veterans. I am also thankful for all of my extended family.

– Laney

I am thankful for my pets, my teacher, my family, friends, school, my friends, the earth and the seasons.

– Gabby

I am thankful for my Dad and Mom , my pets, my Grandma, my house, hot water, freedom, the laws, my friends, my school, Mrs. Jones, Mrs. Ball, The music teacher, the art teacher, the PE coaches, and the Library Teacher.

– Unsigned

I am thankful for Veterans, food, school, games, peace.

– Ty

I am thankful for my family, my house, Veterans, friends, family, food, God, a free country, books and summer.

– Caitlin

I am thankful for my family, my friends, my school and all the teachers, my house, food, the bus driver, the Veterans and people serving our country.

– Kensley

I am thankful for food, freedom, Veterans and my Mom and Dad.

– Weston

I am thankful for soldiers because they fight for our freedom.

– Harley

I am thankful for my family, my friends and my teachers.

– Myia

I am thankful for my class, my family, my school family, and swimming with my pool buddies :)

– Mrs. Jones



Mrs. Totta’s first grade Kirksville class

Thank you Mom and Dad for candy. I like that.

– Yohan Antaya

Thank you Mom and Dad for reading a bedtime story to me every night!

– Miracle Brumbaugh

Thank you Mom and Dad for buying toys and letting me play with them because I like them.

– Joshua Call

Thank you Mom and Dad for letting me go to dance because I really like it.

– Braleigh Couch

Thank you Mom for letting me have Pokemon so I can battle people.

– Bruce Drummond

Thank you Mom and Dad for letting me go to Kansas City on Thanksgiving because I think it is fun to go to new places!

– Ellie Gerdes

Thank you Mom for making me dinner because I like whatever you make.

– Maria Gonzalez

Thank you Mom and Dad for buying me a Bae Blande one time because I get to battle somebody.

– Keidyn Harris

Thank you Mom and Dad for giving me ice cream because I like.

– Dorothy Hoscheit

Thank you Dad for taking me to the park. I love you!

– Axl McCoy

Thank you Mom and Dad for letting me play with my toys and my cars.

– Reffina Malio

Thank you Mom and Dad for letting me get toys because I like to play with them.

– Evey Mills

Thank you Mom and Dad for letting me read because I love to learn!

– Maelynn Myers

Thank you Mom for being there always for me. I love you!

– Jasper Neighbors

Thank you Mom and Dad for letting me go to Walmart to buy ice cream because I really like to eat it.

– Ibrahim Nsungula

Thank you Dad for buying me toys for my birthday because I really like it!

– Gage Reed

Thank you Mom and Dad for letting have toys and Pokemon because I like to play with them.

– Hudson Schempp

Thank you Mom and Dad for taking me to school because I want to learn.

– Kinsley Simmons



Mrs. Eitel’s first grade Kirksville class

I am thankful for my family and my farm. I am really thankful for my brother.

– Asa Frady

I am thankful for my family, my home, and good clothes to wear.

– Lane Hines

I am thankful for food to eat, a nice house, and my family. I am also thankful for my name.

– Harlee Western

I am thankful for my cousins, desserts, and my sister Kennedy. I am thankful for my family.

– Hayden Eagen

I am thankful for my teacher, my family, my pets, and my friends.

– Gabby Helm

I am thankful for family, pets, enough food to eat, and a cozy house.

– Paisley Turner

I am thankful for my brother, my little sister, and toys because I love toys so much.

– Winner Nogomo

I am thankful for the time I spend with my family and friends. I am also thankful for school.

– Breyson Kottwitz

I am thankful for my family, good food, friends, and a good home.

– Henry Clay

I am thankful for everything, my dog, my family, and my friends.

– Gerard Guitierrez

I am thankful for my family, food, school, holidays, and Presidents.

– Ella Bowen

I am thankful for my family, school, friends, and my dog.

– Kaden Busch

I am thankful for my Mom, and my Dad. I am also thankful for my sister, friends, and school.

– Maelle Saya

I am thankful for pizza, my tablet, and my phone. I am thankful for my family, and a fast scooter. I am thankful for everything in my home and my skateboard.

– Lathan Whitlock

I am thankful for my birthday, my Mom, my Aunt, and my cousin and the rest of my family. I am thankful for school.

– Izaiah Lane

I am thankful for Mom, school, my teachers, Miss Miller, and my home.

– Michael Glover

I am thankful for Thanksgiving because I get to see lots of people from my family.

– Wylie Bramel



Mrs. Whitacre’s first grade Kirksville class

I am thankful for American Girl Dolls, LOL dolls, costumes, and hospitals.

– Sabrina Ault

I am thankful for grandma, mom, tv and dogs.

– Phoenix Baez

I am thankful for my mom, TV, and my puppy.

– Emma Baker

I am thankful for Veteran’s Day, iPads, TV and dogs.

– Isaac Carrick

I am thankful for veterans, my house, and my friends.

– Aubrey Coin

I am thankful for Mr. Girraffe, presents, a Christmas tree, and elephants.

– Damontez Coleman

I am thankful for veterans, TV, kickball, the rain and sun.

– Saxon Eineichner

I am thankful for dogs, TV, my house, and Mrs. Whitacre.

– Ryan Hart

I am thankful for the army, autobots, LEGO Ninjago, and my family.

– Tristin Jones

I am thankful for my mom and dad, silly string, Mrs. Whitacre, and Miss Veronica.

– William McAlster

I am thankful for my mom.

– Gabe Muzolf

I am thankful for family, silly string, teachers and veterans.

– Henley Penn

I am thankful for my grandma who has been in a hospital, my mom, my dad, and my tv.

– Mariah Pinson

I am thankful for friends, toys, and my mom and my dad.

– Avery Read

I am thankful for my mom and dad, tv, ball, and my cousins.

– Matthew Sayre

I am thankful for Mrs. Whitacre, pumpkin pie, and my mom and dad.

– Dayne Speiser

I am thankful for banana pie, tv, dolls, and Mrs. Whitacre.

– Jasmyne Tennant



Ms. Grace’s second grade Kirksville class

I am happy, grateful, thankful for my family, pets, trees, vultures, good farmers, freedom, clean water, oxygen, friends, a place to sleep, shelter, my TV, toys, clothes, an awesome teacher, fire, a school, people that take care of me, money, good doctors, a treadmill, educational books, electronics, art supplies, paper, a bathroom, a good education, love, health, shoes, phonics, fun, pool, cousins and a reunion.

– Emily

I am thankful for everything but mostly by family.

– Kolt

I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my brothers, my pets, my house, my family, paper to draw on, God, myself, my friends, trees, animals, holidays, my teachers, sports, the Earth, soldiers, school.

– Carson

I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my school. I am grateful of my pets. I am thankful for God. I am thankful for myself. I am thankful for trees. I am thankful that God made me. I am thankful for sports. I am thankful for soldiers. I am thankful for my teachers.

– Gage

I am thankful for classmates and teachers and friends. I’m grateful for schools, food and love. I am thankful for family and animals. I am grateful for trees and a house. I’m grateful for America, the army and sea turtles.

– Noelle

I am thankful for my family, my friends, my school, my 14 cousins, my dog, me and my pets.

– Lucy

I am thankful for veterans for taking care of our city.

– Leland

I am thankful for my mom and my dad, my family, my brother. I am thankful for Kyla, Clara, Reid, Noelle, money and water.

– Daniel

I am thankful for my sister, my mom, my dad, Miss Taylor, Mr. Lee, Mr. Jeff, my teacher, Mrs. Cara and my grandma and grandpa. I’m thankful for my pets, my friends, and what food I get. I’m thankful for the Chiefs! And I’m thankful for being me!

– Liana

I am thankful for my friends. I’m thankful for nature. I’m thankful for Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves and reindeer. I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for toys. I’m thankful for food. I’m thankful for water.

– Reid

I am thankful for Minecraft. I am thankful for Fortnite. I am thankful for Paper.io. I am thankful for Paper.io.2. I am thankful for Xbox. I am thankful for Roblox. I am thankful for Legos. I am thankful for Minecraft Java Edition. I am thankful for Minecraft Xbox 1 Edition. I am grateful for all Minecraft updates. I am grateful for Minecraft Pocket Edition.

– Gabe

I am thankful for my family and my friends and my supplies and my school and my teacher.

– Maggie

I am thankful for veterans and my family and my teacher and for friends and toys and vacation and food.

– Adam

I love my dad. I love my mommy. I love Weston. I love Nana. I love my Papa. I love my Aunt Paigey. I love my dog. I love my Uncle Toph. I love my Grandma Sharley. I love my Grandpa Rick. I love my Grandma Tammy.

– Rylee

I am thankful for Kirksville, Missouri, the people in Kirksville. The teachers, my family, nature. I’m grateful for the schools, the lunch ladies, cars, holidays, electronics, sugar, soda and restaurants. I’m thankful for my class, my siblings, sports, my house, foot, water. I’m grateful for the new playground shelters, trash cans, clocks, my fish and my dogs.

– Clara

I am thankful for my cat Sandy. And a chance to spend time with one of my old cats that was pregnant named Jingles 2. And my friends Emily, Brooklyn, Jordan, Natalie, Elena, and Linean. I am also thankful for my family and two cats that died of disease.

– Joely

I am thankful for my family and me, my toys, movies, and technology. I’m thankful for my friends Noelle, Daniel, Cerita, my baby brother, my mom, my dad, my love from my mom and dad. And my teacher too! I’m thankful for my TV and my phone.

– Kyla

I am thankful for everything and for all you do for us, parents and friends too!

– Autumn



Shelley Long’s Mary Immaculate first and second grade classes

I am thankful for school, family, and friends. I am also thankful for pets, God, food, water, and teachers.

– Lincoln G.

I am thankful for my family because they mean a lot to me. I am thankful for the sunshine. I am also thankful to God because he made all creatures.

– Ainsley, E.

I am thankful for Thanksgiving, God, and family. I am thankful for God because he is our friend and Father. I am thankful family because they love and protect us.

– Jessica J.

I am thankful for family, friendship, and relatives. I am thankful for God because he made everything and he loves us.

– Lily A.

Thanksgiving is good and the best because it is for thanks. I am thankful for my Daddy and Mommy.

– Greyston M.

I am thankful for God, cats, school, and sunshine. I like school because we learn about everything. I love God because He teaches us about everything. I love cats because they are so fluffy. I love sunshine because it provides light.

– Teagan N.

I am thankful for my mom because she is nice. I am thankful for my friends because they are nice. I am thankful for my dad because he works. I am thankful for my teachers because they help us learn. I am thankful for Msgr. Cox because he helps the Parish.

– Katie B.

I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my bunny because he helps me sleep. I am thankful for Mrs. Long because she is my teacher. My parents are amazing and they take me places. My uncle tickles me. I am thankful for love that makes us come together and my brother because he makes things for me.

– Emma E.

I am thankful for my family because they help me. My sister is very nice. I am thankful for Msgr. Cox and my friends.

– Abby R.

I am thankful for my mom and dad because they help me when I am hurt.

My friends help me when I am sad. My sisters make me laugh.every day.

– Addie S.

I am thankful for fun because it is fun! I am glad my mom cooks for me and my dad works. I am thankful for Mrs. Long because she is a good cook.

– Tryden T.

I am thankful for my dad because he takes me places. I am thankful for my mom because she helps me when I am hurt.

– Grant D.

I am thankful for my mom and dad because they make me food. I am thankful for my whole family and Priests. They prepare me for the Sacraments.

– John W.

I am thankful for my Grandma because she cooks at school every Thursday and Friday. I am thankful for the Sacraments because they lead us to God.

– Emily B.

I am thankful for my mom because she loves and cares for me.. I am thankful to God because he made the world. I am thankful to the Priest.

– Dane

I am thankful for my parents because they give me life and shelter. I am thankful for my grandma because she raised my mom very well actually. I am thankful for my teacher because she helps with my problems. I am glad I have God and the 10 Commandments.

– Kennedy

I am thankful for family, friends, and God. God gives me everything I need.

– Sofia

I am thankful for my mom and dad and my family. They all help me.

– Abigail C.



Mrs. Sparks’ second grade Kirksville class

I am thankful for my family, grandparents, and my school.

– Aela Alimi

I am thankful for my whole entire family!

– Chloe Carpio

I am thankful for my sister, mom, and dad.

– Arianna Comstock

I am thankful for my family and the army.

– Rylan Cook

I am thankful for God.

– Lucas Hale

I am thankful for my family, food, and water.

– Bentley Lewis

I am thankful for school.

– Saint James Yaga

I am thankful for T.V.

– Junior Masoluka

I am thankful for having a family.

– Raelyn Moots

I am thankful that I get presents at Christmas.

– Max Nunan

I am thankful to have family with me on Thanksgiving.

– ShyAnn Peavler

I am thankful for my family.

– Oliver Powell

I am thankful for my mom, dad, and the stuff that I have.

– Joseph Lasambo

I am thankful that my baby sister did not die when she was born. I am also thankful for my family and school.

– Isabella Soderholmer

I am thankful for my family, my pets, and people in heaven.

– Kinsley Western

I am thankful for everything!

– Brody Winder

I am thankful for my family, veterans, and food.

– Mattie Zimmerman

Mrs. Perry is thankful for our freedom, family, and health.

Mrs. Sparks is thankful for her job and family.



Mrs. Treasure’s fifth grade Kirksville class

I am thankful for my friends and family.

– Marco D.

I am thankful for my mom and dad because they love me and feed me.

And food,water, my house, and for the country we live in.

– Ethan H.

I am thankful for Mrs. Treasure.

– Anthony G.

I am thankful for everything I have.

– Heidi Wehner

I'm thankful for food and family.

– Lake M.

I am thankful for my mom my dad my brothers and sisters. I am thankful for everything.

– Beckett L.

I am thankful for Mrs.Treasure, my family, my Brother, dogs, and cows.

– Ashten F.

I'm thankful for food and family.

– Baylee T.

I am thankful for my family and life.

– Anthony Z.

I am thankful for our freedom and our country.

– Samantha M.

I am thankful for: family,friends,food,a house,life,school, everything!

– Elana H.

I am thankful for my family and video games and food but the thing I like most is my teacher, Mrs. Treasure.

– Caleb A.

I am thankful for having friends.

– Cedrick H.

I am thankful for life.

– La joie K.

I am thankful for my family.

– Cooper C.

I am thankful for my friends.

– Dorianne L.



Mrs. Colegrove’s third grade Kirksville class

Hi, I’m Zane. I’m in Mrs. Colegrove’s third grade class. I’m thankful for family, friends, my X-box One, food, other people, and water.

– Zane

My name is Andrew. I am thankful for food, water, and everything else.

– Andrew

I am in third grade. I’m in Mrs. Colegrove’s class. I am thankful for God, family, school, and the world.

– Morgan

My name is Josie and I am 8 years old. I am in Mrs. Colegrove’s class. I am thankful for my parents, my country, and my teacher.

– Josie

I am thankful for my family, food, my sister, brothers, and my dogs.

– Isaac

My name is Avery. I am thankful for my family, friends, school. I am in Mrs. Colegrove’s 3rd grade class.

– Avery

My name is Ava. I’m in third grade in Mrs. Colegrove’s class. I am thankful for food, water, shelter, school, toys, family, friends, parents, my teacher, and my dog.

– Ava

My name is Anna. I’m thankful for books, animals, science, school, church, food, family, friends, my house, and clothes.

– Anna

My name is Soha. I am 8 years old. I am in Mrs. Colegrove’s 3rd grade class. I am thankful for me family, friends, and the World.

– Soha

Dear Newspaper,

I am thankful for my mom and friends. I am thankful for recess and food. I am thankful for all the people of the world. I am thankful for making art work.

– Jeremiah

I am thankful for my Dad and Mom.

– Lincoln

My name is Olivia. I am in Mrs. Colegrove’s class. I am thankful for wildlife, plants, and animals.

– Olivia

Hi, my name is Chloe. I’m 9 years old. I am thankful for my family, my life, God, friends, teachers, school, church, shelters, animals, food, and water. Also toys.

– Chloe

I am thankful for homework, books, and class.

– Collin

Hello, my name is Elise. I am in Mrs. Colegrove’s class. I hope you like my thankful story. I am so, so grateful for everything that the Lord our God and Jesus Christ made for us. I am thankful for the world. I am thankful for my family and friends. I am also thankful for food, water, and healthy drinks. I am grateful for veterans for everything good in Heaven.

– Elise

My name is Noah and I’m thankful for life, the world, everybody’s life, sports, books, and everything.

– Noah

My name is Bristol and I am 8 years old. I am thankful for the World.

– Bristol

My name is Devon and I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my stepdad, and the rest of my family.

– Devon

My name is Katelyn. I am thankful for my family, friends, food. I’m 8 and I’m in Mrs. Colegrove’s 3rd grade class. I’m thankful for life.

– Katelyn

Hi, I’m Kymmora in Mrs. Colegrove’s class. I’m thankful for God, food, air, shelter, and water. I am also thankful for my Mom and Dad.

– Kymmora

I am thankful for my dad, teacher, friends, and church family. I am also thankful for my life, food, water, and toys.

– Zoelyn

Dear Citizens,

My name is Blake. I am thankful for God, Jesus, my family, and football. I’m grateful I’m in Mrs. Colegrove’s class. I’m thankful for my class.

– Blake



Mrs. Hunsicker’s fifth grade Kirksville class

I am thankful for the weekend.

– Brody R.

I am thankful for not being a part of sports drama.

– Josef W.

I am thankful for summer vacation.

– Ayden O.

I am thankful for clean air, my father and for a lot of food.

– Jordan Q.

I am thankful for everything good.

– Mason C.

I am thankful for friends.

– Brody P.

I am thankful for family and friends.

– Ashlyn F.

I am thankful for my family.

– Damarcus M.

I am thankful for a wonderful family, 5 great years in Kirksville and a wonderful class.

– Emma B.

I am thankful for family, friends, food and clothes.

– Megan K.

I am thankful for my teachers.

– Lionel K.

I am thankful to God for giving me a life.

– Christiane D.

I am thankful for our freedom.

– Ryan G.

I am grateful for my family.

– Kyrie P.

I am thankful for all the people that have helped me in my life.

– Ethan S.

I am thankful for when the Chiefs beat the Eagles.

– Shane J.



Mrs. Elsea’s first grade Kirksville class

I am thankful for being able to help my mom when she needs help, being able to help my dad work on vehicles, and I am thankful for veterans who work hard to keep us safe.

– Kinzie

I am thankful for my mom, my brothers, my dad, my dad’s dog, my puppy and my kitty!

– Bexley

I am thankful for turkey, my mom and dad, Lala and for Thanksgiving.

– Sophia

I am thankful for my family, my home, my brother, food, my friends, my room, and the whole world.

– Zane

I am thankful for my friends, my mom, my toys, my school, and my books.

– Messi

I am thankful for my mom and dad, my sister, my cat.

– Brooks

I am thankful for my dog, my mom and dad, my sister and brother, my chickens, my house, and Mrs. Elsea.

– Axel

I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my dogs, my cat, my grandma, and my brother.

– Elliott

I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my whole family, and also my 3 cats and my pig.

– Khloe

I am thankful for my family, my dog Buddy, my friends, and Mrs. Elsea.

– Amira

I am thankful for my dogs and my family.

– Delaney

I am thankful for my family, my pets, my Nana and Papa, and my brother and sisters and my cousins.

– Kalyn

I am thankful for my family, my toys, my big brothers, my mom, my baby brother, Dakota, my dad, my friends, my books, and technology.

– Alexander

I am thankful for my family and my friends.

– Emery

I am thankful for my cat, my mom, my dad, my cute little dog with cute blue eyes, and my little bunny.

– Koltyn

I am thankful for my doggies, my family, my grandma and grandpa, and Addy Johnson

– Bella

I am thankful for my dad, my mom, my sister, my baby sister, my dog, God, and Santa.

– Levi

I am thankful for my mom, Grandma Rita, Grandpa Rick, Mama, my dad, my Papa and I wash dishes for him, Parker, and my other brother that goes to school with me every day.

– Zachery



Mrs. Winder’s first grade Kirksville class

I am thankful for my family

– Tiffany

I am thankful for my family and my dogs

– Isaah

I am thankful or my mom and dad and my brothers too.

– Cole

I am thankful for my mommy.

– Ryan

I am thankful for my mom and dad.

– Erin

I am thankful for my dog, brother, and my family.

– Devin

I am thankful for my baby sister and my brother.

– Drake

I am thankful for my mom and my dad and my teacher.

– Leaha

I am thankful for my pet and my mom and dad. I love my mom and dad.

– Easton

I am thankful for school and my DS.

– Cameron



Miss Hix’s fourth grade Kirksville class

I will be telling you four things I’m thankful for.

Number one I’m thankful for a house with a roof to keep me warm clean and safe.

Number two I’m also thankful for friends and family to support me in all I do help me out and to get me better at something.

Number threeI’m also thankful for all the technology to keep me entertained and when I’m sad I can go on it and it would make me happy .

Number four, I'm thankful for my amazing teacher that teaches in this amazing school.

– Josh



I am thankful for my friends family. One reason is because every one of them is kind. Also every one of them listens to me when I am talking. And whenever I feel sad they try to cheer me up. Finally they help me when I need help. I am also thankful for my Game Boy. I am thankful for it because I get to play old nintendo games.

– Briggs



This Thanksgiving we need to think of what

We are thankful for.I’m thankful for, my loving

Family that loves and cares for me.I’m also thankful

For the sports that I can play because they are

Fun to play and when I’m bored I will have something

To do. Another thing I’m thankful for is my dog because

He will be there for me when I am sad or I need a

Cuddle buddy.One more thing I’m thankful for is my house

That is warm and keeps me safe.

– Eva



This Thanksgiving we need to realize to be thankful we have family and friends because thats what its about. it’s not just eating turkey and having good times with each other.

It’s about giving thanks to what you have,and thankful you have shelter,food,water,and many other things. For example im thankful for my pet Elie a dog and my family. I

hope you are thankful this year and any other year.

I’m hoping everyone enjoys their turkey and have a great

Thanksgiving.

– Alexdos



This thanksgiving will be special because we all will spend time together.

I am thankful for my family and friends because we can spend time together.

I am thankful for my house because we can be warm on cold nights.

I am thankful for being able to go to school because we can learn.

I am thankful for my shoes and clothes because i can be warm.

– Macey



On thanksgiving I am usually thankful for all the food but now I realize that I am thankful for more than the food I am am also thankful for.My tablet for incase I get bored.1 crazy dog and mean dog named clidet.My awesome friends that help me with everything,and 2 awesome parents that are always there for me.

– Landon



It’s getting so close to Thanksgiving! Which can mean many things such as lots of turkey and also being thankful for lots of things. There are so many different things you can be thankful for I actually wrote down some of mine. I am thankful for my family to love me and make me laugh. I am also thankful for my dog because he is so cute and funny. I am super thankful for my show heifer Buttercup who did really good this show season. I am also thankful for all of my friends who make me laugh and smile. That is what I am thankful for and I am thankful for many other things you should be too! Happy Thanksgiving!!

– Madelyn



I am Thankful for my turkey because when l get my turkey I get The big piece of

Turkey. I like turkey because it has a good taste to it. And you could put gravy on

It so it tastes good . and you can put your mashed potato and grave on your turkey.

And because I can sometimes get stuffing on it if my aunt makes stuffing

– Landry



I am thankful for all the things that my parents have done for me like my dad started a basketball team ,and my mom always gets me on time for sports or school.And we always pay for everything.And my home is AWESOME!!!we have a lot of cool video games even though we don’t have internet.And that I go to school. And my AWESOME teacher ms.hix.And all the wonderful pets.

– Edward



I think it is important to be thankful. I am thankful for family. I am also thankful for amazing frinds. One reason i think it is imporntant to be thankful is becase then we would not have wars becase we would be thankful forwhat we have. I dont think a war was created with out someone not being thankful. Ushaly wars start becase pepole want more land. That is why i think it is impontant to be thankful.

– Isabella



I am thankfull for,

Games so i can be intertaind

By them and there secrets.

My famliy they make my day

And they play with me.

I love my pets always having

New surprizes.

I love the animals so cute and

Scary but they help with

The econeme.

– Noelle



What are you thankful for?

Well I am thankful for… My family and friends because they can support me in everything I do,

I am thankful for my pets that sometimes help me in emotional problems,

I am thankful for my farm and my opportunity to live in the country and my reason to get out of things and such, am thankful for my teachers and for education they give me,

I am thankful for my Mom and Dad and what they have done for me the past 9 almost 10 years,

I am thankful for the money my Mom and Dad have so we can live in proper housing and have clothing so we won’t be bare to our skin.I have listed what I am thankful for so maybe you should list some too!

– Quincy



What I’m thankful for is,1.is for all my friends Kiana,Joyce,Kiara,and Anira and all the others because without friends it is lonly and you won’t be able to play with anyone and that is not fun.2.is I’m also thankful for having the most amazing teacher in the world that gives us almost anything.3.is that I’m also thankful for having a family like a brother to play with and a mom and grandpa that loves you.4.is being able to go to school because some girls AND boys can’t go to school so I’m very lucky.

– Bella



I love to be at school because my teacher is so nice that I want to be in her class forever but i’m going to be in 5th grade soon but I'm happy that I was in her class this year and glad that i will see her at art class next year she’s the best teacher I ever had this year :)

– Chris



You should remember what your thankful for. I love people coming over and we all eat food, and celebrate. My favorite thing to eat on thanksgiving is mashed potatoes and turkey or a lot of other food. Like I’m thankful for my teacher Ms.Hix because she’s awesome and a super fun teacher. My Mom, and Dad I’m for them because they buy our food and pay bills and buy clothing we have a warm home and room. My sisters and my baby brother their awesome we get in fights sometimes but we all still smile and laugh together every day. I love my whole family they are the most awesome family I have. What are you thankful for? – KIana



I am Thankful for America because people live their

I am Thankful for my family and my friend i love them all my heart.

I am Thankful for god because he made us.

I am Thankful for my stuff my mom and dad got us.

I amThankful for my teacher because she helped us on math and writing.

– Rilee



I am thankful for my awesome friends . Because they are always there to back me up . I am also thankful for my family because no matter what I do they will love me. I am thankful for my dog because when I’m sad she comforts me.

– Alex



I am thankful for my family because they support me. Going to school is very important because we all have to learn. I am also thankful for my friends because they help me when I am sad . and my teacher because she helps me learn and she is very funny.and my bog she is very funny and cute

– Arriny



On this and every Thanksgiving we should take time to remember what we are thankful for in life. I am thankful for my two amazing adorable kittens who can always manage to make

Me happy and full of joy.I play with them every day I play with them all the time and love them

So much.But I am not thankful for just one thing in life,I also am especially thankful for my

Super awesome teacher Ms.Hix she helps me whenever I need it and is the most fun teacher

I have ever had.But I am most thankful for my super duper friends who are the kindest people

I know and are always cheerful and just being around them makes you happy. And that every thing I am thankful for.

– Mary



This thanksgiving we should all remember the things we are thankful for and the things I am thankful for is……

First I am thankful for GOD that made the earth,me,and anything that is living.

Next I am thankful for my family because they help me grow.

I am also thankful for having a house to keep me warm and safe.

Lastly, I am thankful for grace ,peace, and many more.

I have many more things that I am thankful for but these are

My top four things.how about you think about your four things

This Thanksgiving.

– Annika



I’m thankful for my

Family,friends,phone,games,food,my teacher for being the best teacher in the whole world.

Because they’re all my favorite people and things just anything…yeah...meh done

– Joyce



This Thanksgiving I am thankful for a lot of things and here they are.

One of the many things I am thankful for is my loving family.My beautiful

Friends and pretty teacher.I am also thankful for the food on my table

And the water in my cup.And my great health.I am very thankful this

Thanksgiving and I hope you are too.

– Eleanor



I am so thankful to be a part of Miss Hix’s class. She is so kind and feeds me so many delicious crickets for snacks. Have you ever had a cricket? They are quite delightful. As well, I get to hang out with so many awesome students. They are really good readers. I enjoy hanging on their shoulders or hands while they read a book. I also like doing math. Sometimes I try to help and jump on the paper to do so, but they usually move me, so they must be great students. I am thankful for my best friends, our class fish and cockroaches. My dearest friend Chubby Butters, our class hamster, recently passed away and I miss her a lot. We used to escape together and we’d go to her CIA office in the school halls to save the world. I always made it back to my cage, but she would stay out late and Miss Hix would have to come to school late at night and scoop her up when she would come back for dinner. It sure is fun being a class pet. I am thankful for all my friends at school. I have so many of them.

– Bindi, the class crested gecko





Leslie Blaine's Kirksville class

I am thankful for my mom and dad and sisters and Shilao. What I am really thankful for is my grandpa and grandma.

– Hunter

I am thankful for God. I am thankful for sisters. I am thankful for dad. I am thankful for mom. I am thankful for cousins. I am thankful for grandma. I am thankful for brother. I am thankful for a teacher. I am thankful for my uncle. I am thankful for my aunt. I am thankful for a friend.

– Jerrick

I am thankful for God. I am thankful for furniture. I am thankful for mom and dad. I am thankful for a house. I am thankful for my name. I am thankful for brothers. I am thankful for math. I am thankful for school.

– Kyler

I am thankful for the right to go to school because I can learn at school. I am thankful for my teacher, because if I didn’t have a teacher I would not be able to learn new words. I am thankful for my friends and family because to me they are important. I am thankful for the right to learn in school, for belonging to a family, for having a very nice teacher, and for a safe home.

– Lucy

I am thankful for my home because I feel safe there. I am thankful for my teacher and my friends.

– Phoenix

I am thankful for my family, they take care of me. I am thankful for my two cats, they are playful. I am thankful for my dog Baybay. She islovely. I am thankful for God, he takes care of us. I am thankful for my friends. They are kind and nice.

– Chloe

I am thankful for my mom because she loves me. I am thankful for my grandma because she loves me too. I am thankful for my brother because he loves me too.

– Mareceila

I am thankful for my teacher because she keeps me safe. I am thankful for my grandma because she spoils me a lot. I am thankful for my friends because they are really nice to me. I am thankful for my clothing so I don’t have to go around naked. I am thankful for my dog because she protects me. I am thankful for my mom because she taught me how to be kind. I am thankful for my cat because she helps me at night. I am thankful for my house because it gives me shelter.

– Elayna

I am thankful for Mom, she loves me. I am thankful for Dad too because he is a nice loving parent. I am thankful for my brother Liam because he always says yes when I want to play with him. I am thankful for my home because it keeps me safe and warm. I am thankful for the police for keeping me safe. I am thankful for doctors for keeping me healthy. I am thankful for the nurse for helping my teeth to be clean. I am thankful for food to make me survive. I am thankful for water to make me to make me survive.. I am thankful for toys to have joy in me. And I am thankful for the Army who fought for peace.

– Zoe

I am thankful for a dollhouse because I was a good girl. I am thankful for a house because I am safe.

– Monti

I am thankful for my dad because he’s part of my family. I am thankful for Hunter and Cooper because they have been with me for 4 years. I am thankful for my mom and brother and sister and my family because they are special to me. I am thankful for my house because it keeps me safe and warm. I am thankful for my skateboard too.

– Dylan

I am thankful for my dog Rose because she is always a good dog. I am thankful for my brother because he doesn’t do anything mean to me. I am thankful for love because love is peaceful.

– Olive

I am thankful for police because they keep our country safe. I am thankful for my life. I am thankful for dad and mom because they both love me and my sister and my brother. I am thankful for my grandma!!

– Lexi

I am thankful for a lovely dinner and a nice teacher.

– Cooper

I am thankful for you because you teach me things that I don’t know. I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. I am thankful for my brother because he plays with me. I am thankful for my dog because he helps me when I am sad. I am thankful for my friends because they play with me.

– Sy

I am thankful for people serving our country and letting us go to school and have freedom.

– Bentley

The house and my mom and my dad and my brother and my sister.

– Dayton