Pollert scores 26 but Lady Royals fall in OT; Thompson, McClanahan combine for 50 points in Sheridan win.

Jadyn Pollert scored 26 points including a layup as time expired to send the game into overtime but a turnover with 2.2 seconds left with a chance to win helped Sheridan College sneak out of the Sports Center with the 76-74 win over Lake Region State College in the final women’s game of the Holiday Inn Express Classic Saturday, Nov. 23.

Trailing 65-63 with 3.5 left after a Maddison Roush basket, Maddy Leaf’s shot attempt rimmed out, falling into the hands of Pollert who got the basket to fall right ahead of the buzzer.

In the overtime, Alexandria Trosper’s basket at the 4:49 mark gave the Generals (4-3) the lead in which they never relinquished despite Hailey Hewitt tying the game at 67-all. The Royals (6-4) had a chance to win it after Cynthia Green missed both free throw attempts for Sheridan and after the timeout, the Royals got the ball in the front court. However, Lake Region threw the ball away on the inbound play and Darcy Walker made 1 of 2 free throws to make the final score.

The Generals trailed by 10 with 2:29 remaining in regulation before going on a 12-0 run to go up two with 48.6 left.

Pollert, who went 10-for-13 from the floor, also had eight rebounds. Stephanie Miller finished with 16 points and Kayla Bryne had 13 points for the Royals.

Roush scored a game-high 28 points, making 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Both Trosper and Green finished with 12 points for Sheridan College.

Box score

Men

Sheridan 86,

LRSC 70

JoVon McClanahan and Brett Thompson combined to scored 50 of the Generals 86 points to conclude Saturday’s action.

Thompson scored 30 points on 10 of 15 shooting, had five rebounds and five assists and McClanahan had 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists as the Generals (6-3) turned a 10 point halftime margin to a 24-point lead in the second half. The Generals were 12 of 23 from the 3-point line for the game.

Steven Rwahwire scored 22 points and Dion Ford had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Royals (4-5).

Box score