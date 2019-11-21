The Kirksville Kiwanis Club welcomed fellow Kiwanian Chayton True to speak at their Nov. 7, 2019 meeting. True is the city planner for the City of Kirksville. He presented on the Think Kirksville 2040 Comprehensive Plan process and led the club in an activity to get their input in planning Kirksville’s future. Pictured are True (left) and Kirksville Kiwanis Club Vice President James "Jim" O'Donnell (right). #ThinkKirksville



