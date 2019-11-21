Workers have been busy this week installing the new decorative lighting as part of the recently completed project that included new sidewalks, curbs, benches, garbage containers, plantings and more throughout Devils Lake’s historic downtown area.

The project, for the most part, is completed, according to the city engineer, Mike Grafsgaard. He reported at the Monday, Nov. 18 meeting of the city commission that new seasonal decorations were coming and would be placed once the new light poles and lights were done. The ornamental lighting will be on 4th Street and 4th Ave. and should be in place this week, next week at the latest, weather permitting.

Also addressed at the city meeting was a public hearing to issue a Class IX wine and beer license to Mary Lou Kurtz, doing business as The Vintage Nest, which will be located at 405 4th St NE in Devils Lake, the present location of Rue 54. The first reading of Ordinance No. 962 regulating vaping in Devils Lake was read. Brad Barth addressed the commission on two issues; the Childcare Incentive fund recently instituted to encourage and support adequate child care in the community.

The second issue he addressed was the Main Street program, encouraging the city’s participation in the Governor’s program to help fund revitalization of areas designated as “Slum and Blighted Areas.”

Barth pointed out the benefits to downtown businesses and building owners. The city’s first step in this would be to conduct an inventory of all buildings in the Downtown Revitalization area so they could come up with a portion of the downtown that would be considered for the Main Street funds.

Under Commission Portfolios a report was heard from Grafsgaard about the recent snow removal meeting held for downtown businesses. The big concern is damage to the new sidewalks, curbs and items like picnic tables and benches throughout the downtown area. Care must be taken when removing snow from the sidewalks, he emphasized. If the city damages items, they will repair or replace them, however, if property owners or snow removal contractors working for them damage those items, the costs of repairing or replacing those items may have to be assessed to the property owners.