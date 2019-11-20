Pollert gets a double-double, Lake Region State College holds Northland Community and Technical College to five first half field goals in 73-61 win.

Lake Region State College women’s basketball team had a tight defensive hold over the first 20 minutes of its game against Northland Community and Technical College to the tune of holding the visitors to 20 percent shooting in the first half. Then the Royals decided to start reaching.

Fortunately, Lake Region had a big enough lead that the second half charity given to the Pioneers didn’t make a difference as the Royals beat Northland Community 73-61 Tuesday, Nov. 19 from the Sports Center.

“I thought we played a really good first half,” Royals head coach Danny Mertens said. “I got everybody in but I think we lost our mojo [in the second half].”

Using the press, the Royals (6-2) were able to hold the Pioneers to just five made baskets — eight points in the second quarter — while forcing 15 turnovers in the first half, building a 25 point lead going into intermission. The lead was pushed to 30, 54-24, at the under five media timeout in the third quarter and the Royals led by 26 going into the fourth.

The Pioneers cut the lead down to 12 in the fourth quarter, opening the final period on a 8-2 run but never gotten any closer. The Pioneers shot 18-for-24 from the free throw line in the second half, scoring 28 of their team’s 61 points from the line.

“I was a little discouraged with the fouls 90 feet from the bucket but if get them in the half court playing hard, I can live with that,” said Mertens.

Jadyn Pollert scored a team high 19 points, 14 coming in the first half, and finished with 10 rebounds to lead the Royals.

“Jadyn had an excellent night. Jadyn has been progression really well all year and she’s finally coming around,” Mertens said.

Telesia Manumaleuga scored 11 points, shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, and Jordyn Worley had 10 points for Lake Region, which hosts the Holiday Inn Express Classic this weekend, beginning with Sheridan College Saturday at 4 p.m.

Carly Mckash had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers.

