Snow brings out the child in many of us. No other type of weather elicits the excitement, wonder and serenity as a fresh layer of snow. For adults, the snow also provides headaches and stress as they worry about getting to work safely. And as much joy as snow brings some people, it also brings out their wallets. We spend a lot of money on removing the pretty white stuff. Is it all worth it?

The cost of snow

Snow removal in the United States costs all of us a lot of money. Every year state department of transportation offices spend about $2 billion a year removing snow from just the highways. This is a lot, but it gets much worse. This does not count the money every city, school, store, park and homeowner spend on snow removal. This adds up to billions of dollars more.

You can even measure the cost of snow removal by the inches of snow that fell. In 2014, New York City spent $130 million on snow removal. This averaged out to be $2.5 million dollars for every inch of snow that fell. Can you imagine? It snows an inch and the bill is $2.5 million. Think of how that money could have been used.

Closer to home, Missouri spends more than $30 million a year to clear its highways of ice and snow. Columbia spends just under $500,000 to clear streets not maintained by the state. Snow removal costs include equipment, chemicals, maintenance, gas and employees. And remember, this does not count the money private citizens and businesses spend on clearing their drives and lots.

Is it necessary?

In some parts of the country, the winters stay cold and the snow piles up. Without snow removal, the community would simply not be able to operate. However, in many other parts of the country, a snow is followed by warmer weather a few days later. Sometimes a several-inch snow naturally melts later that same day; but not before an enormous sum of money is spent clearing it before the sun can do its work a few hours later. The sun does not charge for this work.

All this money is spent to make sure our daily routines are not disrupted when it snows. However, a lot of hard-earned money could be saved in some cases by chilling out when it snows and taking a snow day. It’s not as easy as it sounds though. Taking a snow day is not going to save a lot of money, but if society changed its expectations of immediate snow removal, cities and citizens could use more of their money elsewhere and people would get a nice chill-out day, which has health benefits too.

Is this an easy change to make? Absolutely not. Most want their streets cleaned immediately after and even during a snowstorm. Many school and business parking lots end up with more salt on them than ice after a snow. This, of course, also causes ecological harm. Some will argue about the economic costs associated with entire cities calling a snow day. However, the other side of the argument is that the occasional surprise chill-out day would create a natural human reset, which increases productivity in the long run.

Another cost-saving idea is to still have the city manage snow on streets, but just enough to make them passible and not clean all the way to the pavement. This is how some northern cities deal with snow and it works fine and saves money. Cities spend so much money on snow removal because people demand completely bare streets — even side streets — after a snow, but this is not necessary for travel.

Smarter snow removal

Not all snowstorms can be solved by a city-wide chill-out day. If cold temperatures are expected for a long time, snow removal would still have to take place. But can it be done more efficiently? For example, some cities in Japan have sprinklers that pop up in winter weather and spray saltwater collected from the nearby ocean to make their streets safer. This saves a lot of money in material and labor costs. Others are experimenting with low-wattage heating tubes under streets.

Choose to chill out

Saying that a city should never remove snow is not realistic, but there could be policy changes that take advantage of Mother Nature’s warmth when forecasted. This would be a big change for most communities, and you might have the ability to make a change that impacts you right away. If it snows but you know it will be gone in a day, consider taking the day off to enjoy the beauty that nature provides and act like a kid again. You won’t get stressed out by snowy roads, your mind will recharge, and you might even save a little money too.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.