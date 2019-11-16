Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Farmers market at Drumm Farm: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. Produce, baked goods, meat, eggs and jams.

Chicago & Alton Depot (1926): 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Central Park at Walnut and Smith just south of downtown Blue Springs. Admission is $3, and $2 for seniors and military, $1 for ages 6 to 12, free for 5 and younger.

Wildlife winter coats: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. Learn about the winter coats worn by Missouri animals. No registration is required for this class, which is designed for all ages.

Civil War outdoor skills event and Underground Railroad photo exhibit: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Discover the outdoor skills common to residents of this area at the time of the Civil War.

Zumba Toning: 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun, effective toning workout. Cost: $3.50. To register or for more information, call 816-325-7370.

Pickleball – Independence: Palmer Center, 218A North Pleasant St., Independence, 816-325-6200. Beginners noon to 1 p.m., open plan 1 to 3:30 p.m., advanced 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fee: $2 for walk-in or $10 per year.

Critter feeding: 3 p.m., nature center at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. Discover what’s for dinner at Burr Oak Woods as the captive amphibians, fish and turtles enjoy their feast. A walk-in event.

“Clue, the Musical” – 2:30 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School, 2901 Lee’s Summit Road in Lee’s Summit. This is a musical in which the audience assists in solving the mystery. Detective kits are available for children to play along with the cast during the performance. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for students. For more information, call 816-763-4800. In addition to the musical, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School will host an open house from 10 a.m. until noon.

SUNDAY

Chicago & Alton Depot: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Central Park at Walnut and Smith just south of downtown Blue Springs. Admission is $3, and $2 for seniors and military, $1 for ages 6 to 12, free for 5 and younger.

Dillingham-Lewis House Museum: 1-4 p.m., 15th and Main streets, Blue Springs. A seven-room home that was built in 1906 by Morgan Vachel Dillingham. Run today by the Blue Springs Historical Society.

Amanda Brady Bowl for Epilepsy and Silent Auction: 2 to 5 p.m., Lunar Bowl 2001 N.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. For further information, call 816-489-2220. Tickets are $30 at the door.

Organ recital: 2:30-3 p.m., at Community of Christ Temple, 201 S. River Blvd., Independence. Free concert by Nicholas Good on the Casavant organ. Call 816-833-1000, ext. 3030 for more information.

MONDAY

Zumba Strong: 6:15 a.m.-7 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence,(816) 325-7370. A complete bodyweight workout that conditions your muscles with a combination of cardio & plyometric exercise. Although music is the heart of the workout, this is no dance class; this is strong. Fee: $3 for drop-in or $35 for six week session.

Tai Chi for Arthritis: 8:05 a.m, Palmer Center, 218A North Pleasant St., Independence, 816-325 6200. Walk-in class. Fee: $3.

Senior Coffee and Donuts: 9-11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St. Enjoy complimentary coffee and time to visit with friends and make new ones. Call 816-847-6230 for information.

SilverSneakers’ Classic Muscular Strength and Range of Movement Fitness Class: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St. Improve strength, flexibility and balance. Cost: $2; free to SilverSneakers, Silver&Fit and Renew Active members. Call 816-847-6230 for information.

Silver Senior Chair and Standing Yoga: 10:30-11:15 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St.. This class, featuring whole-body motion from seated and standing positions, promotes stress reduction and mental clarity, and increases flexibility, balance and range of motion. Cost: $2 per class; free to SilverSneakers, Silver&Fit and Renew Active members. Call 816-847-6230 for information.

Noon Yoga: Noon-12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Bring a mat. Cost: $3. To register or for more information, call 816-325-7370.

Mary Paxton Study Class: 1:30 p.m., Mondays, Good Shepherd Church, 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd. Diane Reuter will present “Kansas City bungalows.” All women are invited. The first two classes attended are free and, thereafter, the membership fee is $30 for two semesters (19 classes). For further information, call 816-799-2453.

TRX Suspension Training: 5-6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. This class utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow users to work against their own body weight. Cost: $3.50. For more information, call 816-325-7843.

Zumba Toning: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun, effective toning workout. Cost: $3.50. To register or for more information, call 816-325-7370.

Barre Fusion: 6:15-7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. This class combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, functional strength exercises, and cardio training to create a total-body workout. Cost: $3. For more information, call 816-325-7843.

Kaerobox Fitness: 7:30 -8:43 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. An intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Cost: $3.50. To register or for more information, call 816-325-7370.

ONGOING EVENTS

National Frontier Trails Museum: 9-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, 318 W. Pacific Ave., Independence. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for ages 62 and older, $3 for ages 6 to 17. Call 816-325-7575.

Truman Home: Tours begin at 9 a.m., 219 N. Delaware St., Independence. You must get your free ticket at the park visitor center at 223 N. Main St. Cost: Call 816-254-9929 ahead of time to inquire what tours are available for the day.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; complimentary tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., 112 W. Lexington. Call 816-252-7454.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: Free tours available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Also open 1-1:15 p.m. Saturday for the daily prayer for peace; and 1-1:15 p.m. Sunday for the daily prayer for peace plus 2:30-3 p.m. for the organ recital. The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. (They are across the street from each other.). Guests are asked to enter the east side of the Temple from the circle drive. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Public Skate: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway., Independence. Cost: $8, $6 for 12 and under and 55 and older; nonresidents add $1 to each price. Skate rental: $3. For skate times, call 816-795-7577. Open to skaters of all ages and skill levels. These sessions take place at various times and are usually two hours long.

Leila’s Hair Museum: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1333 S. Noland Road, Independence. Admission: $15 for adults, $7.50 for ages 65 and older and children 12 and under. Call 816-833-2955.