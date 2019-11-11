Reports of area accidents and arrests.

According to online reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to several area accidents on Nov. 11 due to road conditions and several area residents have been arrested for alleged traffic violations.

According to online reports, Angela D. Whitlock, 41, Gilman City, received serious injuries following an accident on Nov. 8 at about 3:15 p.m. in Daviess County on Highway 6 at the north junction of Highway 13. The report says Whitlock ran into the front passenger door of a 1995 Freightliner driven by Wyatt Brewer, 17, Jamesport, as Brewer was making a right hand turned and she tried to ass on the right side.

Whitlock was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. It is unclear if she was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers responded to U.S. Highway 63, three miles north of LaPlata in Adair County when Teddy Sparks, 76, Bevier lost control of the vehicle he was driving on icy roads while heading north on the highway he lost control d went off the left side of the road and overturned.

At 1 p.m., on Nov. 11, troopers responded to a one-vehicle accident that was blamed on icy road conditions. Don A. Shawn, 77, Bucklin, was driving a 2017 Kia Sportage west on U.S. Highway 36 when he lost control of the vehicle on icy roads, went off the north side of the road and struck a tree. A passenger Patricia G. Shawn, 75, Bucklin, received minor injuries.

According to online reports, troopers arrested the following local residents for a variety of crimes. Arrests include Annie C. Prothero, 29, Wheeling, was arrested in Livingston County at 8:06 p.m., on Nov. 8 for alleged DWI with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle; no seatbelt; no insurance and for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. She was taken to the Chillicothe Police Department and released, according to the report.

Christopher L. Schomaker, 36, Brookfield, was arrested by troopers at 12:22 p.m., in Linn County on Nov. 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance - meth; failure to yield at a controlled intersection and for not wearing a seatbelt. He was released after a 24-hour hold in the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Brent D. Richards, 23, Rothville, was arrested at 6:03 p.m., on Nov. 9 in Chariton County for alleged leaving the scene of an accident; no valid operators license and for having no insurance. He was released on a summons.

Shaun W. McClintock, 39, Trenton, at 1:51 a.m., on Nov. 10, in Grundy County for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to register a motor vehicle and misdemeanor Class A DWI. He was released from Grundy County Jail after a 12-hour hold.