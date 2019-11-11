Columbia College employees on Monday solemnly read the names of the 37 military service members who have died in combat since last Veterans Day in a remembrance ceremony in Atkins-Holman Student Commons.

It was one of several events held during the week to honor military veterans. The college was recognized last week as a Purple Heart institution by the Military Order of the Purple Heart for its services to veterans and military members.

The University of Missouri also is a Purple Heart institution, designated in April.

Columbia College also used Veterans Day to announce a new space for veterans on campus. The Ousley Family Veterans Service Center will move to a 2,000-square-foot building at 904 N. Eighth St. The house will be named for Col. Charles E. McGee, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, who graduated from Columbia College in Kansas City in 1978. He will be 100 on Dec. 7. It will also continue to house the Ousley center.

The new building will triple the size of the current location inside Missouri Hall.

Jen Boyt, a systems analyst and Army National Guard veteran, and Bill Bushnell, evening campus associate director and Navy veteran, read the 37 names. The most recent combat death was that of Jeremy Griffin, of Greenbrier, Tenn., on Sept. 16. The Army Special Forces first sergeant was killed in Afghanistan.

"What struck me was seeing the 2019 dates — the immediacy of it and the realization that we're still at war," Bushnell said of reading the names.

Student veterans and a faculty veteran also recognized the three most recent Congressional Medal of Honor winners. They are David Bellavia, Army staff sergeant, for heroism in Iraq on Nov. 10, 2004; Matthew Williams, Army sergeant, for his heroism in Afghanistan on April 6, 2008; and Travis Atkins, Army staff sergeant, who died June 1, 2007, tackling and bear-hugging an Iraqi insurgent as the insurgent set off his suicide vest.

One of the student veterans, Sushil Kharal, said after the event that Columbia College's recognition of veterans and the military was a big incentive to enroll. He began taking the college's online classes when he was on active duty.

The Veterans Services Office is a big help, he said. Events like Monday's observance also are important.

"It's good to know it's about something bigger than yourself," Kharal said.

Several times during the year, Columbia College honors veterans and military members, but a whole week of activities is scheduled leading up to Veterans Day, said Keith Glindemann, senior director of military and veterans services.

Columbia College has nine other locations in Missouri, 12 in other states and Cuba. It also offers online courses. There are 7,100 student military veterans and active-duty military enrolled in Columbia College, Glindemann said.

The new veterans space will be "a social space where veterans can hang out," Glindemann said at the event. It will offer fellowship and include veteran service events and activities and team-building activities for student veterans. The new building will be dedicated on May 21, 2020.

"Columbia College takes great pride in serving those who have served or are serving our country and this new home for our Ousley Family Veterans Service Center will play a key role in carrying out that mission," Glindemann said in a news release.

