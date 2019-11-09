Lake Region State College wins by a combined 72 points between the two programs in Saturday’s action of the Sleep Inn Classic.

Lake Region State College used a stifling first half defense and got a career game from freshman Maddy Leaf as the Lady Royals bounced back from Friday’s loss with a 94-74 win over Iowa Western Community College Saturday, Nov. 9 on the second day of the Sleep Inn Classic held at the Sports Center.

The Royals (3-2) held Iowa Western CC to 9-of-23 shooting in the first half and forced 23 turnovers to build a 46-25 halftime lead. Iowa Western was able to cut into the deficit late in the third quarter after a Hayley Berfield 3-pointer trimmed the Royals advantage to 13 with 2 minutes, 17 seconds left on the clock. The Royals led by 14 after the third quarter.

But a Kayla Bryne 3 with 7:18 left in the game increased the lead to 20 and putting the game out of reach.

Leaf scored a career high 20 points off the bench. She made only three shots from the field but went 12 for 18 from the free throw line. Stephanie Miller (North Star) was 6-of-11 from the floor, was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line and also finished with 20 points. Miller also had four rebounds and five assists. Jadyn Pollert had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Royals who will end the tournament on Sunday against the University of Jamestown’s Junior Varsity squad. That tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Nyah Morris-Nelson scored 16 points and had eight rebounds for Iowa Western.

Men

LRSC 119,

TMCC 67

Seven players scored in double digits, led by Dion Ford’s 25 points and 21 rebounds as the Royals (2-3) dismantled Turtle Mountain Community College in Saturday’s nightcap. Ford went 8-of-14 from the field and also had five assists.

Medi Obang scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, including three consecutive 3s that put the Royals ahead by 43 points in the second half. Daveonte Davis scored 15 points and Domenik Block had 14 points as the Royals shot 55.7 percent from the field. The Royals will play Northland Community College on Sunday to close out the tournament.

Kieler Counts scored 14 points and Koby Azure finished with 13 points for the Mikinocks.

