Gillette Community College take men, women sweep of Lake Region State on Day 1 of annual tournament.

Dion Ford and Eli Campbell combined to score 43 of the Royals 87 point total, but Gillette Community College slowly pulled away at the end to beat the Royals 99-87 Friday night in the opening day of the Sleep Inn Classic held at the Sports Center.

With the Royals (1-3) leading 6-5 with just 15 minutes left in the first half, the Pronghorns went on a 17-2 run to take a 22-6 lead. But trailing by 12, the Royals went on their own run and Ford’s 3-pointer with 2:06 left in the half tied the game at 39-all. A Steven Rwahwire basket with a little over a minute remaining gave the Royals the one point lead.

The Royals went into halftime trailing 46-45 and went up three after a Rwahwire free throw. However, Gillette regained the lead after a Isaac Mushila basket and never trailed again.

Ford finished with 22 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor and nine rebounds. Campbell scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half and finished with four assists. Rwahwire had 13 points for the Royals who will play Turtle Mountain Community College on Saturday in Day 2 of the Classic. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Mushila shot 12-of-16 from the floor and finished with a game-high 25 points for the Pronghorns (3-0). Mushila also finished with eight rebounds. Tarig Eisa scored 21 points and Mason Archambault had 19 points and five assists for Gillette which will play Dakota College on Saturday at noon.

Women

Gillette 81,

LRSC 61

The Royals couldn’t overcome a turnover plagued, cold shooting night as the Pronghorns defeated Lake Region State in the first game of the Sleep Inn Classic Friday.

The Royals, who had 18 turnovers in the first half, finished the game with 29 and was 22-of-62 from the field. The Royals trailed by 10 at the half and after two free throws by Kayla Byrne with 4:18 left in the third quarter reduced the deficit to six, Gillette outscored Lake Region State 29-15 the rest of the game.

Stephanie Miller (North Star) finished with 13 points but was held to just two points in the second half. Both Byrne and Hailey Hewitt finished with 12 points apiece and Jadyn Pollert had 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Royals, who fell to 2-2 for the season. The Royals will play Iowa Western Community College on Saturday with 4 p.m. scheduled tip.

Sydney Prather scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds and Kobe King-Hawea scored 15 points, had nine rebounds, nine assists and five steals for the Pronghorns who have the first game on Saturday against Dakota College. Tip is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Men box score

Women box score

Chris Harris can be reached at charris@devilslakejournal.com.