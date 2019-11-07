Back in the Lake Region by popular demand, the Blackwoods Quartet will be performing at Bethel Evangelical Free Church at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov 8.

This concert is a benefit for the Lake Region Community Shelter, the area’s homeless shelter. The concert is free, but a free will offering will be taken and all the proceeds will be given to the shelter. The quartet tours regularly and brings the word of Christ through song to both believers and non believers alike. Free tickets are available through the Devils Lake Chamber, but seating is limited for this concert.

About the Blackwoods: The Blackwood Family is the first family of Gospel Music, winning over 8 Grammy Awards, 27 Dove Awards, and have sold over 60 million albums. They have performed in over 47 countries, and have been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Millions were privileged to hear The Blackwood Brothers sing in The Johnny Cash movie, "I Walk The Line." Bill Gaither was quoted saying, “The Blackwood name is the best known name in Gospel Music world wide.”